Oklahoma K Tate Sandell Earns SEC Honors
Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell earned praise for his outstanding performance on Monday.
The UTSA transfer was named Southeastern Conference Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, alongside Florida’s Taylor Spierto.
Sandell went 3-for-3 on field goals in No. 6 OU’s 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday, and he also nailed all five of his PAT attempts.
First, Sandell hit a 49-yard attempt with 5:41 left in the first quarter, then he followed that up with a 39-yard make early in the second quarter.
His longest kick of the day came just before halftime.
Sandell boomed a 55-yard field goal through the uprights with plenty of distance left to spare.
The kick tied Gabe Brkic for OU’s seventh-longest field goal in program history, and it was the Sooners’ fourth-longest made kick on Owen Field. The kick was also the longest of Sandell’s career.
He also logged five touchbacks on eight kickoffs.
Sandell is now 9-for-10 on the year on field goals, and he’s made all 18 of his PAT attempts in 2025.
Though it’s the first SEC weekly award for Sandell, he’s the fifth Sooner to earn recognition already this season.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas and punter Grayson Miller both were honored after the Sooners’ win over Auburn.
Quarterback John Mateer was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week following the Michigan win, and running back Tory Blaylock was recognized as SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts in the Sooners’ win over Temple.
Oklahoma will now head south to the Cotton Bowl with a perfect 5-0 record on the year and 1-0 in SEC play.
The OU kicker will play a key role Saturday when the Sooners take on the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry.
Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC.