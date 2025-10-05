Column: Sooners Check the Right Boxes, Especially Defensively, in win vs. Kent State
NORMAN — By the time Oklahoma coach Brent Venables finished his opening statement following the Sooners’ 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday, his attention was turning toward Texas.
“Guys are looking forward to that challenge and the work and the preparation that’s got to go into another week,” Venables said. “The challenges of what’s sitting in front of us with Texas (is) something I know our guys will be looking for.”
On a day when No. 9 Texas fell to previously 1-3 Florida, and more inexplicably, No. 7 Penn State fell to previously winless UCLA, the Sooners showed no signs of looking past Kent State.
It wasn’t perfect by any means, but it was yet another sign of the progress the program has made under Venables.
“It was a good, mature win,” Venables said. “Guys handled their business.”
Once again, that showed on the defensive side.
OU held the Golden Flashes to just 135 yards and just 17 yards on the ground. The rushing total was the fewest allowed by a Sooners' defense since Baylor had six in 2009.
Before Kent State’s last drive, Sooners’ kicker Tate Sandell had more points (14) than the Golden Flashes had rushing yards (8).
“Focus,” defensive tackle Gracen Halton said of what the OU defense showed Saturday. “That no matter who we play, a lot of people want to say it’s a trap game, this and that — whoever walks into this Palace and (we) line up against, you have to attack very team, have that same mindset. You can’t practice any different, just have to practice the same way.”
Halton said the difference between this year’s team and the previous Sooners teams he’s been a part of is apparent.
“A lot of guys taking this game seriously, taking their opportunities serious,” Halton said. “You notice it. Guys having fun, guys playing with potential, playing with excitement. You can see it in the games.”
The Sooners did it Saturday without two of their biggest weapons up front defensively.
Damonic WIlliams and Jayden Jackson both suited up but didn’t play.
Both figure to be back next week for the Red River Rivalry.
Still, OU’s defensive line for all five of the Sooners’ sacks and 11 of their 13 tackles for loss.
“That says a lot for what we’re scheming and how we execute,” R Mason Thomas, whose strip sack led to not only OU’s first takeaway of the season but Halton’s touchdown, said.
Turnovers were about the only things the Sooners’ defense was lacking in their hot start.
“I wasn’t anxious about that, I’ll be honest,” Venables said. “I know that they’ll come. My excitement is more on the physicality that caused the fumble. Maybe they just fainted and dropped the ball too. We won’t apologize, I can promise you.”
It didn’t take long for the Sooners to get another, as Jaydan Hardy stepped into a slant route for a third-quarter interception.
“Now that we finally got one, it feels like a monkey off your back,” Thomas said. “Definitely a relief.”
The shutout was the Sooners’ first since the opening game of the 2023 season, a 73-0 win over Arkansas State, and just the second during Venables’ tenure at head coach.
“I want to promote the work, the investment, the preparation, the detail, the passion, the energy that it takes,” Venables said. “The shutout is a byproduct of those things. My job is to continue to create buy-in by our guys every single week. Just affirmation you did well, so why’d you do well? Because you’re talented? Because you’re popular? No. Is it because it’s Oklahoma vs. Kent State? No. There’s plenty of teams that look like crap because they don’t show up with an edge, passion or energy because they’re playing to a scoreboard or an opponent.”
The Sooners are allowing just 193 yards, 74.6 rushing yards and 7.2 points per game.
“What I like the most is the validation of the work and preparation,” Venables said. “This is a game that’ll love you back when you love it and do the things that it requires.”