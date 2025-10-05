An Unlikely Weapon is Emerging for Oklahoma Ahead of the Red River Rivalry
NORMAN — One of Oklahoma’s biggest weapons wasn’t even on the roster during spring football.
Kicker Tate Sandell, who transferred to Norman over the summer, will play a key role as the Sooners step back into SEC play — especially as OU prepares to battle Texas on Saturday.
Sandell has hit nine of his 10 field goal attempts for the Sooners, only missing his first effort of the year against Michigan.
He’s 9-for-10 on the year and has hit all 18 of his extra point attempts.
Sandell hit a 55-yarder in OU’s 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday, which is tied for the seventh-longest field goal made in program history and tied for the fourth-longest make on Owen Field.
“Tremendous,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said of Sandell on Saturday night. “You need those guys to be able to perform and be reliable, dependable.”
Sandell also hit a 52-yard field goal against Temple, and he’s 2-for-2 from 50 yards or more in 2025.
At every turn, Venables has described the SEC as a “one-possession league.”
Leaning on an elite defense and a reliable kicker is a great combination to survive in one-possession games.
Sandell made 19-of-23 field goals last year at UTSA, including a 54-yarder, and he’s already had to make big kicks for the Sooners.
After he missed his first attempt against Michigan, Sandell returned to ice the victory over the Wolverines with 1:44 left in the game.
Two weeks later, he converted 49-yard, 32-yard and 28-yard attempts against Auburn.
Oklahoma has scored on 100 percent of its trips to the red zone thanks to Sandell’s ability to finish off drives even if the offense can’t find the end zone.
“Our goal is to end every single drive with a kick, right? Every single drive with a kick, and you're hoping it's a PAT and not a field goal,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “… Tate Sandell, who's just absolute nails out there, he's a great kid.
“He exudes confidence, and I don't think anyone on our sideline has zero doubt whenever he walks out there that he's going to make that field goal.”
Regardless of whether quarterback John Mateer will lead the Sooners against the Longhorns or if backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will start his second-straight Texas game, special teams always make a huge difference in the Red River Rivalry.
In Sandell, the Sooners have a kicker they fully trust to put points on the board — both against Texas and in the SEC.
“The teams we’re going to play, you’re not gonna be able to score touchdowns all the time,” Venables said. “So from a timeliness standpoint, from a readiness standpoint, the ability to execute, it makes a huge difference. We know that.
“So he’s been great. Our punting game, field goal overall in the season, (it) has been fantastic and we’re going to have to lean on that at times.”