Oklahoma-Kansas State Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' historic game against Nebraska.

MANHATTAN, KS — No. 6-ranked Oklahoma faced Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is the SI Sooners staff's live observations:

3:04 p.m.

I’ll put it this way: Oklahoma is having issues with tackling, at least early. Deuce Vaughn, Malik Knowles and now Landry Weber have made OU defenders look silly.

— JH

3:00 p.m.

So, to sum up the first two possessions: Oklahoma’s defense gave up three third-down conversions (including a 3rd-and-14), and 67 yards of offense, and despite a 70-yard fumble return and a first-and-goal at the 2, Sooners have 1 yard total offense, minus-21 rushing and lead 3-0.

Yeah.

— JH

2:58 p.m.

OU had a ton of success on screens and quick passes that drive. Got Mims involved early and got Gray to the perimeter. Big win for the pro-analytics crowd of passing to set up the run on the first drive.

Will have to wonder if the botched snap means the end for the Caleb Williams package today, or if Riley will let the true freshman learn through the blip and give it another go next drive.

— RC

2:57 p.m.

Sooners have a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line and have to settle for a Gabe Brkic 40-yard field goal. Not a win for either team, really. Push.

Sooners lead 3-0.

— JH

2:54 p.m.

On first and goal, Spencer Rattler throws a swing pass to Marvin Mims for 7 yards to the 1 yard line. That’s one way to get the ball into your best receiver’s hands.

Caleb Williams comes in on the next play and he doesn’t catch the snap. Eight-yard loss. Then a false-start on right guard Chris Murray.

It's really loud here.

— JH

2:55 p.m.

Sooners offensive starters:

Harrison - Hayes - Raym - Murray - Robinson

Haselwood - Mims - Woods

Gray - Rattler - Willis

— RC

2:52 p.m.

Yesterday I picked Nik Bonitto as my key defensive player for Oklahoma.

He just returned a fumble 70 yards to set up the Sooners’ offense at the 19-yard line.

— JH

2:50 p.m.

Before that first down throw that picked up 16 yards, Jaden Davis was jumping up and down about the coverage OU was in. Naturally, Thompson threw right behind Davis on the play.

— JH

2:48 p.m.

Third-and-14 to Skylar Thompson against Oklahoma is like going to the mailbox for you and me. Just too easy.

— JH

2:42 p.m.

Sooners defensive starters:

Bonitto - Ellison - Winfrey - Thomas

Asamoah - White

Davis - Bowman - Broiles - Fields - Graham

— RC

2:42 p.m.

Skylar Thompson is introduced as the Wildcats’ starting QB — to raucous ovation and a chant, “Sky-lar Thomp-son! (clap-clap, clap-clap-clap, “Sky-lar Thomp-son!”

And just like clockwork, Thompson completes his first 3rd-down conversion. Here we go…

— JH

2:40 p.m.

After Sooners win the toss and defer, Gabe Brkic kicked off the ball before it was set “ready for play.”

Apparently, today’s officials aren’t aware of who Gabe Brkic is.

— JH

2:35 p.m.

It’s K-State Hall of Fame Weekend. Darren Sproles opened the locker room door for the Wildcats to enter the field.

And yes, I drink a lot of Red Bull before games. Don’t judge.

— JH

2:28 p.m.

In the car on the way to today’s game, Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and I discussed the likelihood of “We want Caleb” chants breaking out from Wildcat fans.

We’re 11 minutes from kickoff, and it seems we’re already hearing them.

All jokes aside, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Caleb Williams package in short-yardage situations, a la Blake Bell’s Belldozer.

— JH

Spencer Rattler's back BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

2:24 p.m.

The rain and thunderstorms we’ve heard about all week have been pushed back to 5 p.m. It’s dry for kickoff.

I know that’s music to my guy Josh Callway’s ears. The camera gear shall remain dry for the time being.

— JH

2:22 p.m.

My man Ryan Chapman is really triggered by the fact that Kansas State’s marching band does not wear traditional band uniforms. Today’s attire: purple and white T-shirt, purple shorts, black shoes.

(PSA: I’m color-blind, so I’m kinda guessing here.)

— JH

2:20 p.m.

The introduction of the starters came just a few minutes after K-State showed like a 6-minute video of past (old) highlights of various big plays and victories over OU.

— JH

2:19 p.m.

Will Howard is introduce on the video board as the Wildcats’ starting QB. The deception continues.

— JH

2:02 p.m.

Also missing from OU pregame warmups: linebacker Danny Stutsman.

— JH

1:57 p.m.

An update from OU radio crew member Gabe Ikard....

1:55 p.m.

The Wildcat student section is here in force early to greet the Sooners but OU appears game for it. Begging the KSU students for more noise every time they hit the field.

— RC

1:49 p.m.

Robinett, who’s also on the surface at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for pregame, offered a stronger opinion about Thompson just a few minutes ago.

— JH

1:46 p.m.

Josh Callaway just texted me from the field after watching Skylar Thompson up close.

“Definitely playing,” he said.

Still to be determined, but earlier in the day, Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett said he’d list Thompson as “probable.”

— JH

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.