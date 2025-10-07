All Sooners

Oklahoma Kicker Tate Sandell Receives National Recognition

The Sooners' transfer kicker made three field goals last week, including a 55-yarder, and Tuesday was accorded national attention.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell (29).
Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell (29). / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oklahoma has definitely found its kicker.

After occasionally struggling to consistently deliver field goals over the past three seasons, transfer Tate Sandell has emerged as one of the top placekicker in the nation.

Sandell made three more field goals in the first half of OU’s 44-0 victory over Kent State last Saturday in Norman, and on Tuesday was named one of the “Stars of the Week” by the Lou Groza Award.

The Groza Award, which goes to the top kicker in college football, is presented by the Palm Beach County (FL) Sports Commission.

Sandell was previously named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sandell crushed kicks of 55, 49 and 39 yards in OU’s 44-0 victory over Kent State last week and now has made 9-of-10 field goals on the season. 

“Just absolute nails out there,” said offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. “He's a great kid. He exudes confidence, and I don't think anyone on our sideline has zero doubt whenever he walks out there that he's going to make that field goal.”

“He’s been just fantastic,” said head coach Brent Venables.

His 55-yard boomer is the seventh longest in Oklahoma history and tied for the fourth-longest by a Sooner kicker at home. 

The junior from Port Neches, TX, is now one of 14 kickers in FBS this season with multiple makes from long distance. He previously connected from 52 yards at Temple. His only miss this season was a 42-yarder against Michigan.

“You need those guys to be able to perform and be reliable, dependable,” Venables said. “The teams we’re going to play, you’re not gonna be able to score touchdowns all the time, so from a timeliness standpoint, from a readiness standpoint, the ability to execute, it makes a huge difference. We know that. So he’s been great. Our punting game, field goal overall in the season has been fantastic and we’re going to have to lean on that at times.”

The other kickers honored this week are Connor Hawkins of Baylor and David Olano of Illinois.

The Award is named for Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

The Lou Groza Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA),  which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards.

John E. Hoover
