Oklahoma Lands Commitment From 3-star Tight End Prospect

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Tyler Ruxer has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 220 TE from Lincoln City, IN chose the Sooners over Duke & WVU



He is Rivals’ No. 9 TE in the ’26 Class



“Norman let’s get it. BOOMER SOONER!!!”https://t.co/mjmK8sGcS9 pic.twitter.com/rDZk4q7qeg