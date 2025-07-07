Oklahoma Lands Commitment From 3-star Tight End Prospect
Oklahoma added a tight end to its 2026 recruiting class on Monday, as Tyler Ruxer committed to the program, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
“Norman, let’s get it. Boomer Sooner,” Ruxer told Fawcett.
Ruxer is rated a 3-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, and he graded as the No. 27 tight end in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. A native of Lincoln City, IN, Ruxer is the No. 2 player from Indiana in the class.
As a junior for Heritage Hills High School, Ruxer caught 43 passes for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is listed at 6-4 and 220 pounds.
Ruxer took a handful of official visits before deciding on OU.
The tight end went to Northwestern and Duke in May before doing the same at Purdue, Oklahoma and Minnesota in June. Other offers that Ruxer received include Baylor, Iowa, Pitt, Cincinnati and Houston.
Ruxer is the Sooners’ second tight end commitment from the 2026 class, joining Ryder Mix of Frisco, TX. Mix is also a 3-star prospect and has the exact same height and weight — 6-4 and 220 pounds — as Ruxer.
Oklahoma’s 2026 class now has 15 commits. Per 247Sports, quarterback Bowe Bentley, linebacker Jakore Smith and wide receiver Daniel Odom are the Sooners’ only 4-star pledges.
Prior to Ruxer’s commitment, OU’s class was ranked No. 40 overall and No. 11 in the SEC in 247Sports’ Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Oklahoma begins its 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.