What Oklahoma's Tight End Signees Add to Sooners' Offense

With senior tight end Jaren Kanak’s time in Norman coming to an end soon, the Sooners added players from the Class of 2026 to bolster the position group.

Tight ends Ryder Mix and Tyler Ruxer signed with OU on Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day.

Mix hails from Frisco, TX, and is listed at 6-4 and 220 pounds. He is a consensus 3-star recruit, ranked the No. 50 tight end in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports.

“He’s got great quickness,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Really savvy football player.”

Mix chose Oklahoma over offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M and several other major programs. He was one of the first players from the 2026 class to commit to OU, pledging with the Sooners on June 15, 2024. Mix has ties to the university, as his father — Austin Mix — played baseball at OU from 2000 to 2003.

As a senior, Mix totaled 355 yards and four touchdowns on 20 catches before tearing his ACL.

OU general manager Jim Nagy has confidence that Mix will grow consistently throughout the rehab process, thanks to his Texas roots.

“Texas-tough kid, he shows up every week with his cowboy boots on,” Mix said. “He’s going to come here and be rehabbing but we love his toughness, he’s what we’re all about.”

Ruxer signed on Wednesday after committing to OU in July.

Rivals graded Ruxer as a 4-star recruit, while 247Sports and ESPN ranked him as a 3-star. He is ranked the No. 4 player from Indiana, per 247Sports. As a junior in 2024, Ruxer caught 43 passes for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“We found (Ruxer) later in the recruiting process, and thankfully we did,” Venables said.

Mix also ran track and field for his high school. Between his track speed and his 6-4, 220-pound frame, Ruxer’s versatility immediately caught Nagy’s eye.

“We were just scrolling high school track times last year, and I think he was the fastest tight end in the country,” Nagy said. “Ran 11-flat 100 meters. That's rolling for a tight end. And so we think we can get some cool playmaking ability out of Tyler.”

Kanak and graduate transfer Will Huggins are the only senior tight ends on OU’s 2025 roster. The Sooners are expected to return tight ends Kaden Helms, Kade McIntyre, John Locke Jr., Carson Kent and Trynae Washington next season, assuming none of them transfer.

Washington was the only tight end OU signed in the Class of 2025.