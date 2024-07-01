Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 4-star WR Cortez Mills
On Monday, 4-star Homestead (FL) wide receiver Cortez Mills announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Mills is rated the No. 69 overall prospect and No. 14 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals. As a junior, the Miami-area product tallied 79 catches for 1,640 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.
"Me and the coach, Coach Emmett Jones, we had a great relationship," Mills said during his announcement on On3's YouTube channel. "We had a strong bond, and I just felt like my family felt like that was home for me, and I just felt comfortable."
Mills' efforts helped earn him an invite to the 2025 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, a high school All-Star game for the top recruits in the country.
James Nesta, Taylor Tatum, Zion Ragins and Nigel Smith, four members of OU's 2024 recruiting class, were selected to participate in the 2024 All-American Bowl. Only Ragins and Nesta ended up participating, however.
Despite holding nearly 40 scholarship offers from programs around the nation, Mills chose the Sooners over LSU, Florida, Clemson and Nebraska after announcing his top five schools on June 28.
Brent Venables and company seemingly had to beat out Clemson for Mills' commitment, as the 4-star prospect told 247 Sports' Tom Loy that the Tigers "set the bar" and were his top school in early June.
The star pass catcher's decision comes a little over two weeks after Mills took an official visit to Norman on the same weekend as 4-star Mater Dei (CA) wide receiver Marcus Harris, who committed to OU shortly after.
Mills said he had already informed the OU coaching staff of his decision before Monday.
"I informed them. They knew," he said. "They were just in shock. I was one of the top players they were trying to get, so I felt the love, and I felt like I was a top priority to their program."
Mills' commitment extends Jones' impressive stretch on the recruiting trail, as the Sooners' assistant has received pledges from Harris, Mills and 4-star Lancaster (TX) playmaker Emmanuel Choice since June 17.
The addition of Mills gives Oklahoma five wide receiver commits in the 2025 cycle as 4-star Ennis (TX) wideout Gracen Harris and 4-star Checotah (OK) pass catcher Elijah Thomas have been on board since 2023.
Overall, Mills is the 20th scholarship player to join OU's 2025 recruiting class, which was already ranked in the top five nationally by Rivals.
Lewisville (TX) center Sean Hutton and Moore (OK) long snapper Seth Freeman are also committed to the Sooners in the 2025 recruiting class as preferred walk-ons.