Oklahoma Adds 4-star WR Emmanuel Choice to 2025 Recruiting Class
On Sunday afternoon, 4-star Lancaster (TX) wide receiver Emmanuel Choice announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Choice is rated the No. 249 overall prospect and No. 36 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers' standout chose the Sooners over USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri and many others.
With good size and decent speed, Choice fits the mold of a typical Emmett Jones outside wide receiver, similar to Jayden Gibson or Ivan Carreon in previous recruiting classes. Just moments after Choice announced his pledge, Jones posted a message on social media.
"Always remember who offered you first or who saw your potential before anyone else did," Jones wrote on X. Choice reposted the message shortly after it was posted.
The Dallas-area product is the fourth receiver to commit to Jones and company in the 2025 recruiting class, joining 4-star Ennis (TX) standout Gracen Harris, 4-star Checotah (OK) pass catcher Elijah Thomas and 4-star Mater Dei (CA) wideout Marcus Harris.
The California product announced his pledge on Monday after visiting Norman last weekend for an official visit. Like Harris, Choice committed following a trip to campus for the ChampU BBQ this weekend.
Choice is the 17th prospect to join Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class, giving Brent Venables and company the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.
With a number of other coveted prospects on campus for the ChampU BBQ this weekend, there is a good chance that OU has more commitments coming in the near future.
On Monday, 4-star Narbonne (CA) quarterback and Sooners' target Jaden O'Neal is set to announce his commitment, with Oklahoma firmly in the mix for the coveted signal caller.