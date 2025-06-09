All Sooners

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Another Arkansas Product

Matthew Nelson, a big, athletic 3-star defensive end, attended OU camp last week and took his official visit to Norman this weekend.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma commit Matthew Nelson
Oklahoma commit Matthew Nelson / Matthew Nelson via OU Athletics
Oklahoma has tapped into its growing Arkansas pipeline again. 

Brent Venables and the Sooners landed a verbal commitment from 2026 edge rusher Matthew Nelson, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect from Bryant, AR.

Nelson, a Rivals 3-star prospect, announced his pledge to OU Sunday night via Twitter.

Nelson is OU’s eighth verbal commitment in the 2026 class and the fourth consecutive defender to choose OU, joining Bryant teammate and linebacker Jakore Smith, defensive lineman Brian Harris and safety Niko Jandreau.

Nelson stood out at Venables’ Elite camp last weekend, where he worked closely with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis

Nelson chose OU over offers from Cincinnati, Houston, Mississippi State, Missouri and others.

Nelson also runs hurdles in track and recently won a state championship in the 110-meter hurdles.

He is the first to commit to OU after the Sooners’ massive recruiting weekend, during which Venables and his staff hosted more than a dozen prospects on their official visits. That list included quarterback Beau Bentley and more than a half-dozen other 4-star prospects, and is expected to produce more commitments.

Nelson’s commitment not only brings another Bryant product across state lines. He also joins four other Sooners with Arkansas roots: freshman defensive backs Omarion Robinson (Little Rock) and Marcus Wimberly (Bauxite), as well as wide receivers Javonnie Gibson (he played at Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and Isaiah Sategna, who hails from Fayetteville and transferred to Oklahoma after beginning his career with the Razorbacks.

