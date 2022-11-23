Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Juco All-American CB

NORMAN — Another day, another verbal commitment for Oklahoma’s class of 2023.

The Sooners added yet another dynamic prospect in the aftermath of last weekend’s gigantic recruiting weekend as junior college defensive back Kendel Dolby on Wednesday gave his pledge to play for OU.

Dolby, a junior college All-American and the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, was among those recruits in town for the festivities as the Sooners beat Oklahoma State 28-13. In all, more than three dozen prospects were in town — spanning four recruiting classes.

OU already landed commitments from 2023 defensive linemen Ashton Sanders and Taylor Wein, and now Dolby has joined them.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Dolby hails from Springfield, OH, and played two seasons at Northeastern A&M College in Miami, OK.

Dolby played in seven games in 2021 and finished with 24 tackles and two interceptions (one he turned into a touchdown), with six passes defensed. Last season, Dolby played in five games, collected 19 tackles, his first career sack and four passes defensed.

Last year, Dolby was named All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honorable mention at cornerback.

OU offered Dolby on Nov. 2, a day after Oklahoma State and almost two weeks before Arkansas.

Dolby also holds offers from Washington, Washington State, Boise State, Houston, Mississippi State, Missouri and others.

Dolby told AllSooners he will graduate in December and intends to sign with the Sooners on Dec. 21 and will enroll in the spring semester.