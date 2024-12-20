Oklahoma Lands Former SEC Wide Receiver and Kick Return Specialist
Oklahoma has landed a big fish at wide receiver.
A day after reeling in two wideouts who played this season on the FCS level, the Sooners brought home a commitment from a receiver who has been making plays in the SEC for the last three seasons.
Isaiah Sategna, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound playmaker at Arkansas, pledged his verbal commitment on Thursday night to play for the Sooners, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Sategna was a second-team preseason All-SEC pick by College Football News and Phil Steele Magazine after Steele picked him third-team All-SEC as a return specialist in 2023. He also was named to the coaches’ 2023 Freshman All-SEC Team last year.
Sategna caught 37 passes for 491 yards and one touchdown for the Razorbacks this season, averaging 13.3 yards per reception.
As a redshirt freshman last year, he hauled in 15 passes for 129 yards and two TDs. He redshirted in 2022 but still played in four games an caught two passes for 12 yards. His 680 total return yards (punts and kickoffs) are the sixth-most in a single season by any Razorback.
In his three seasons as an SEC receiver, Sategna has 54 career receptions for 632 yards and three scores.
Among his most prolific games this season, he had three catches for 85 yards and a TD at Auburn, including a 58-yard touchdown reception. He had five receptions for 72 yards against Tennessee, four for 55 against LSU and five for 54 against Louisiana Tech.
He’s also been a dangerous punt return threat the last two seasons, with 15 runbacks for 180 yards and a touchdown last year (12.0 average) and 10 for 68 yards this year. His touchdown came in 2023 against BYU, an 88-yard runback that was part of 174 all-purpose yards against the Cougars. He finished that year with more than 100 all-purpose yards three times. He also brought down a touchdown pass against Alabama as a redshirt freshman.
Sategna signed with the hometown Razorbacks after a stunningly productive prep career. As a senior prospect at Fayetteville High School, Sategna caught 100 passes and led the nation with 1,908 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Sategna had 41 receptions for 814 yards and seven TDs as a junior and 31 for 539 and one score as a sophomore.
He was a consensus 4-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, and was ranked No. 159 overall on the Rivals 250. He was the No. 1 rated prospect in Arkansas and the No. 24 wideout in the nation by Rivals, catching 172 passes for 3,261 yards and 25 TDs. He also compiled 484 yards on returns, including a kickoff return for a touchdown during his senior year, and was the No. 4 overall track prospect in the country and was named Arkansas Gatorade Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
Sategna chose Arkansas over Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon and others.
The Sooners have been in the market for a big-play wide receiver, especially after losing six wideouts to the transfer portal since last week. Sategna's speed and deep-threat skills will pair nicely with new quarterback John Mateer and should complement the new additions of a pair of FCS transfers, Jovannie Gibson and Keontez Lewis, who signed with OU on Thursday.