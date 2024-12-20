Oklahoma Lands Former SEC Wide Receiver and Kick Return Specialist

BREAKING: Arkansas transfer WR Isaiah Sategna has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 185 WR totaled 37 receptions for 491 yards this season



Also added an 88 Yard Punt Return



Also added an 88 Yard Punt Return

Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining