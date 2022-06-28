Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands in Final Four of 4-Star CB Prospect

The Sooners are among Cal, Oregon and Texas as finalists for the services of Jasiah Wagoner from the Seattle area.

Oklahoma’s most recent recruiting commitment came from the Seattle area. Could the next one?

The Sooners received more good news on Tuesday as 4-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner included OU in his final four.

Wagoner, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback from Spanaway Lake, WA — a suburb south of Seattle — made his announcement just a day after 3-star offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta from Snoqualmie, WA — just east of Seattle — verbally committed to the Sooners.

Wagoner is a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Washington, per 247 Sports. He also ranks as the No. 13 corner in the nation playing at Heir Academy.

Wagoner also has Cal, Oregon and Texas in his final four, and has offers from Colorado, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Washington, among others.

Texas offered Wagoner in February, while OU and Notre Dame offered in May. He visited South Bend and Berkley on consecutive weekends, having just returned home from his visit Cal.

