Oklahoma Lands in Preseason AP Poll
The AP Poll dropped on Monday with Week 0 games preparing to mark the return of college football next weekend.
Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners debuted at No. 16, which was eighth in the SEC.
The start was an improvement on last year, where the Sooners started at No. 20.
Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU and Tennessee were OU’s conference foes that were ranked in front of the Sooners.
Oklahoma won’t meet Kirby Smart’s top-ranked Bulldogs in the regular season, but Venables’ squad will take on every other SEC opponent ranked above them.
The Sooners open their tenure in the Southeastern Conference by hosting No. 15 Tennessee in Norman on Sept. 21.
OU’s yearly war with No. 4 Texas will occur in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12, and two games later the Sooners will travel to Oxford, MS, to meet Lane Kiffin’s No. 6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.
A familiar face in No. 11 Missouri will host the Sooners on Nov. 9, representing the first meeting between the two schools on the football field since the Tigers departed the Big 12 over a decade ago.
The Sooners will then close the year with back-to-back matchups against No. 5 Alabama and No. 13 LSU.
Texas A&M was the SEC’s ninth representative in the poll, landing at No. 20.
Ohio State was ranked second and the Dillon Gabriel-led Oregon Ducks debuted at No. 3, rounding out the top five.
Oklahoma State was the Big 12's second-highest ranked team, as the Cowboys came in right after the Sooners at No. 17.
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans will start the season at No. 23 in the AP Poll.
Last week, the Coaches Poll was released ahead of the 2024 season.
Oklahoma checked in at No. 16, also trailing seven SEC schools.
Venables isn’t daunted by the challenge that lies ahead in OU’s new league.
“Really excited about our football team,” Venables said last month at SEC Media Days. “We've got a great blend of both experience — I believe we have, give or take, around 24 players that are going on their third or more a year as a starter in college football. And we also have this amazing foundation of youth. We have 52 scholarship players that are either a freshman or sophomore going into this year.
“… As competitors, as a football program, you know, Oklahoma isn't intimidated as a football program. We're running towards the SEC. I think that goes without saying. We've looked forward for the last several years for this partnership, to be a part of an amazing conference, the best conference in college football.”
Before diving into the SEC grind, the Sooners must first take care of business in non-conference play.
OU will open the 2024 campaign in Norman on Aug. 30 against Temple. Then Oklahoma will Houston on Sept. 7 where the Sooners will sport throwback uniforms honoring the Bud Wilkinson era before Tulane travels to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14.
The final non-conference game against Maine will open the Sooners’ November slate, and it is sandwiched between OU’s trips to Ole Miss and Missouri.