Oklahoma Lands Pledge from 4-Star Class of 2027 Defensive Lineman

Just days after the Sooners put the final stamp on their 2026 recruiting class, they landed a major prospect from the Class of 2027.

Defensive lineman Elija Harmon announced his pledge with OU on Sunday. He chose the Sooners over fellow finalists USC, Oregon, Texas A&M and Nebraska.

Harmon made his college selection on an online livestream.

A native of Inglewood, CA, Harmon is a consensus 4-star and top-300 prospect. Harmon is listed at 6-3 and 280 pounds, and he took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Nov. 29, when the Sooners defeated LSU 17-13 in their regular-season finale. The Sooners offered Harmon back in May, and he also was on hand as OU took down Michigan on Sept. 6.

Several national and local recruiting analysts predicted that Harmon would pledge with OU in the days leading up to his commitment.

As a sophomore in 2024, Harmon registered 80 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins raved about Harmon’s potential in his evaluation of the defensive lineman.

“Harmon is a big space eater in the middle of the defensive line,” Biggins said. “He’ll be a rare four-year starter at Inglewood and can beat an opposing guard/center with speed and power. Harmon has a chance to be special.”

Harmon is the 11th player to commit to Oklahoma from the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The Sooners currently have the nation’s No. 1 class in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the Class of 2027. Of their 11 commits, six are graded as 4-star recruits by the recruiting outlet.

Harmon is the lone interior defensive lineman to commit to OU from the 2027 class, though the Sooners did pick up a commitment from edge rusher Krew Jones following the LSU game.

Four days prior to Harmon’s pledge, the Sooners signed 24 players from the Class of 2026. OU’s 2026 class is ranked No. 15 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.

As for the 2025 OU squad, the No. 8 Sooners will host No. 9 Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The contest between OU and Alabama will be the first game of this year’s CFP, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19.