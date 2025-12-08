Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Among Finalists for Class of 2027 Athlete

College Football Playoff scenarios were the main focus for Sooner fans this week, but it was also a massive week in terms of recruiting.

The Sooners heard their name called eighth in the CFP selection show, setting up for a rematch against Alabama in Norman on Dec. 19.

Oklahoma also signed its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday and continued to lay a foundation for the 2027 class throughout the week.

Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:

Sooners make top five for 2027 athlete

Class of 2027 athlete Trey Stewart narrowed down his list of finalists to five schools, and Oklahoma made the cut, per Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.

NEWS: Touted 2027 ATH Trey Stewart is down to 5 top schools, he tells @Rivals



NEWS: Touted 2027 ATH Trey Stewart is down to 5 top schools, he tells @Rivals

The other four schools contending for Stewart are Ole Miss, Penn State, Arkansas and Miami, per Spiegelman’s report.

Stewart, from Little Rock, AR, is a consensus 3-star prospect, ranked the No. 677 player in the 2027 class by 247Sports. The Sooners offered Stewart on Oct. 25, when he attended OU’s game against Ole Miss.

After a game day visit and conversation with @DeMarcoMurray, I am blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Oklahoma!

As a junior at Little Rock Central High School in 2025, Stewart logged 1,260 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns.

Sooners finalize 2026 class

Oklahoma put a bow on its 2026 class on Wednesday.

The Sooners ended the recruiting cycle with 24 signees. Of those 24 players, seven are graded as 4-star prospects by 247Sports.

Oklahoma’s class is ranked No. 15 nationally by 247Sports, which puts them at No. 7 in the SEC.

OU signed one quarterback, two running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends, two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, four edge rushers, two linebackers, four defensive backs and a kicker.

In comparison, OU signed 18 players last year and had the No. 17 class in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 cycle.

Former commits find new homes

While the Sooners put together a really strong 2026 class, they also saw a few players back out of their OU pledges in the weeks leading up to Signing Day.

Linebacker Jakore Smith decommitted from OU on Nov. 24 before flipping to Arkansas on Dec. 1. Smith is a Bryant, AR, native that originally pledged with the Sooners in May. He is a consensus 3-star prospect.

Wide receiver Brayden Allen flipped his commitment from Tulane to OU in October. Allen — from Lafayette, LA — switched pledges again on Dec. 2, this time flipping from Oklahoma to LSU. Allen is a 4-star prospect and the No. 420 player in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

And just two days before Signing Day, defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson decommitted from the Sooners. He signed with Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Richardson, a Hopewell, VA, native, was ranked as the No. 20 player from Virginia in the class.

Elija Harmon commits to OU

The Sooners added to their 2027 class on Sunday, as defensive lineman Elija Harmon announced his commitment to OU on a livestream.

Harmon is a consensus 4-star prospect from Inglewood, CA. He is the No. 200 overall player in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports.

The Sooners bested four other major programs — Texas A&M, USC, Oregon and Nebraska — in their pursuit of Harmon. Harmon is the 11th player pledge with OU in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and the Sooners currently have the No. 1 class in the nation, per 247Sports.