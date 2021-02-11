Oklahoma lands prominent spot in SI All-American's 2021 'All-Decommitment Team'

Brock Vandagriff was committed to the Sooners before decommitting and pledging to Georgia, but OU rebounded nicely with Caleb Williams

Decommitments are a natural part of college football’s recruiting process. Teenagers change their minds.

Sports Illustrated All-American compiled its All-Decommitment Team offense for the 2021 recruiting cycle, and Oklahoma has a prominent member.

Or, former member.

Brock Vandagriff Joshua L. Jones-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Brock Vandagriff is the All-Decommitment Team quarterback, according to SIAA’s John Garcia Jr.

“The longtime Oklahoma commitment was one of the biggest recruiting dominoes at any position in the 2021 cycle,” Garcia writes. “When he picked Lincoln Riley and the Sooners back in 2019, there was always an underlying question about how locked in he would be having grown up about 15 miles from the University of Georgia’s campus in Athens.

“Sure enough, the Bogart, GA, Prince Avenue Christian star would change his mind on New Year’s Day 2020, decommitting from OU after after a six-month pledge. Three weeks later he made the expected move to verbal to Kirby Smart and company, where he would help UGA recruit a top five class in the cycle.

“Of course Oklahoma rebounded about as well as one could imagine, landing No. 1 overall prospect Caleb Williams on July 4. Each are now enrolled at their respective programs, kicking off college careers that may forever be linked.”

READ THE FULL STORY AT SIAA: OFFENSE