Oklahoma Lands Second Recruit From Big Bedlam Weekend

The Sooners earned their second commitment in the last 24 hours after a strong Bedlam showing on Saturday night.

NORMAN — Oklahoma landed its second verbal commitment in as many days on Monday when 3-star defensive end Taylor Wein pledged to the Sooners.

Like Ashton Sanders, who committed to OU on Sunday, Wein was among more than three dozen recruits in attendance on Saturday when the Sooners beat Oklahoma State 28-13.

Wein announced his commitment via Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Wein is the No. 106 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247 Sports, and ranks No. 67 at his position per the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Wein is a senior from Nolensville, TN.

Wein has 25 offers, including Oklahoma State, Missouri, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, USC and others.

OU offered Wein on Nov. 9, shortly after Austin, TX, edge rusher Colton Vasek decommitted and flipped to Texas.

