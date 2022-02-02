Oklahoma Lands Talented DL Gracen Halton

The former Oregon commit chose the Sooners over Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes.

Lincoln Riley is gone, but the Oklahoma Sooners continue to make inroads on the West Coast.

Gracen Halton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive end from San Diego, picked the Sooners over the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals, Halton initially committed to Oregon back on Jan. 27, 2021, but stepped back off his verbal pledge on Jan. 26, 2022 after Mario Cristobal left the Ducks for Miami.

Halton is an explosive athlete who overwhelms at the point of attack. He also has the range to step out into coverage if needed, but his real strength lies in rallying to the ball carrier.

Brent Venables adds to his haul along the defensive line, including defensive lineman Cedric Roberts and Alton Tarber, who signed with OU in December.

Oklahoma also was active in the transfer portal, adding former Tulane defensive tackle Jeffrey Johnson and Hawaii transfer Jonah Laulu.

Halton is rated as the No. 258-overall player by 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and is ranked the 58th-best defensive lineman in the country.

