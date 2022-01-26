Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands Transfer OL from TCU

Oklahoma Lands TCU transfer Tyler Guyton

Oklahoma landed a potential starter at tackle on Tuesday.

Tyler Guyton, who played eight games as a backup at TCU last season, announced Tuesday night on Twitter that he’s committed to OU.

Guyton entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 11.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound Guyton played offensive line and defensive line at Manor, TX, where he was a 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports.

At TCU, Guyton redshirted in 2020 and only played in one game. In 2021, he played in eight games and made his lone start in a jumbo package as an H-back, according to his TCU bio. He split time at those two positions, and even caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in a game at Iowa State.

Guyton took a visit to OU and posted photos from his visit on Jan. 15.

The Sooners and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh return left tackle Anton Harrison, who started every game last season, but will have a need at right tackle, where Tyrese Robinson left for the NFL. Also, left guard Marquis Hayes departed for the NFL, while centers Andrew Raym and Robert Congel and right guard Chris Murray are expected to be back. 

