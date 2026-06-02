Oklahoma LB Cole Sullivan's NFL Dreams Brought him to Norman

NORMAN — Cole Sullivan has NFL dreams.

And when he entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season, the linebacker saw no better fit than Oklahoma to help him fulfill those.

Sullivan spent two seasons at Michigan before transferring to OU in January. He broke out as a sophomore in 2025, logging 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble en route to earning co-Most Improved Player honors for the Wolverines.

Sullivan describes Oklahoma coach Brent Venables as a defensive mastermind, and his wisdom lured the linebacker to Norman.

“The success he's had on defense over the years, especially with linebackers…” Sullivan said in March. “My ultimate goal is to one day get to the NFL, and I just felt like coming here under this coaching staff with him and (linebackers) coach (Nate) Dreiling would help me develop the best I could.”

Oklahoma’s linebacker room sat in limbo for a few months earlier in the year.

Owen Heinecke, who broke out in 2025, filed an injunction against the NCAA, hoping to secure one more year of college eligibility. In April, Heinecke’s injunction was granted by Cleveland County’s District Court, solidifying the position group.

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But even if that ruling didn’t go in Heinecke’s favor, Venables is confident that Sullivan would’ve been a leader and someone to ensure that OU’s linebackers play to their potential.

“Cole's done a really good job of being really consistent about putting in the extra time to learn the new language and how it applies to him,” Venables said in April. “A lot of growing opportunities for him, but you can see some of his experience has shown up.”

With Heinecke coming back, Sullivan has options.

He could play middle linebacker, which is likely where he would’ve been slotted if the injunction didn’t go in Heinecke’s favor. Or he could play at the “will” linebacker spot. Or he could move to the cheetah spot, which is a hybrid position in Venables’ defense that combines the responsibilities of a defensive back and a linebacker.

“A guy like Cole Sullivan has great position versatility, and I think he’s a guy that can play all three positions,” Venables said.

Sullivan got his first dose of OU football in September 2025, when his Wolverines lost 24-13 to the Sooners.

Though that game, obviously, didn’t go in his favor, Sullivan took an interest in the program and followed along as the Sooners rallied to make their first College Football Playoff since 2019.

OU’s pitch to Sullivan wasn’t that it would be easy. The Sooners’ staff made it clear that he would need to work to get playing time.

So far, that pitch has been the reality for Sullivan. Working alongside Heinecke, Kip Lewis, James Nesta and others has shown him that he’ll need to continue giving his best every day to make the impact that he wants to.

But the linebacker feels like there’s no better place to be as he looks to become a defensive leader and, eventually, a star NFL defender.

“That's a challenge I kind of wanted to put on myself,” Sullivan said. “I know that the more I learn now, the better off I'm going to be later.”