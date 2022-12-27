Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Enjoying the 'Little Moments' in Last Ride With Sooners

As Oklahoma wraps up their 2022 campaign this week in the Cheez-It Bowl, most eyes for Sooners fans are on the exciting future under Brent Venables.

But, this week almost provides the opportunity to reflect as the careers of some veteran players for Oklahoma draws to close.

Right near the top of that group is fifth year linebacker DaShaun White, who will play in his 64th - and final - game in an OU uniform this week in Orlando.

As the Florida native’s college days near their end, White is just doing everything he can to appreciate the final days he has with his teammates.

“I've been soaking up quite a bit,” White said at Cheez-It Bowl Media Day on Monday. “Trying to enjoy all the little moments, the moments that might pass you by just riding in the bus with my teammates, laughing, stuff like that.”

While White is certainly looking toward his own future while taking in his last ride with the Sooners, the objective remains the same as it has been for the previous 63 times he has suited up in the Crimson and Cream: Win the game.

DaShaun White BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

The OU linebacker wants to go out on top both for the seniors as well as the trajectory of the team moving forward after a challenging season.

“A win would be really big and I think just not even just for the seniors but just for the morale of this program and just sort of kind of how this year's went,” White said. “It's been a rough year, it's been up and down.”

White’s final year in Norman has certainly been his best, racking up career-highs in tackles (81) and tackles for loss (6.0) while also picking up his first two career interceptions.

In a season where the Oklahoma defense had bright moments and dark ones, White has largely been one of the more consistent and reliable forces on that side of the ball.

Now, he wants to finish things off on a high note - leaving his best for last before turning the page to the next stage of his career and life.

“I think the way you finish anything is tremendously important, and so how we finish this is going to be like anything else,” White said. “You want to finish the right way, you want to finish with pride, you want to finish with -- I mean, just want to finish the right way. We are really focused on that.”

White and the Sooners take on No. 13 Florida State at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday evening in Orlando.

