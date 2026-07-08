Should Oklahoma Fans Be Concerned About Sooners’ Linebacker Depth?

Most of the uncertainty surrounding Oklahoma’s linebacker room got squashed in April.

On April 16 — just two days before the Sooners’ spring game — linebacker Owen Heinecke was granted his injunction against the NCAA for one more year of eligibility.

Heinecke’s veteran presence will be massive for OU’s defense — and so will Kip Lewis’ experience.

After a stellar junior campaign, Lewis had opportunities to jump to the professional ranks and enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, Lewis opted to play one more season in Norman, giving OU one of the most experienced returning linebacker corps.

The Sooners also bolstered the position group before they knew about Heinecke and Lewis’ fates. Former Michigan standout linebacker Cole Sullivan transferred to Oklahoma in January after logging 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions and two sacks for the Wolverines in 2025.

It will be interesting to see how the Sooners go about filling two starting linebacker spots with those three players. OU could put Heinecke and Lewis at the starting roles while letting Sullivan back them up. Or the Sooners could move Sullivan to the cheetah position, a hybrid between linebacker and defensive back, to give all three of them a chance to get starting reps.

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There are plenty of ways coach Brent Venables and his staff can approach this possibly complicated lineup decision — but that’s a good problem to have. The top line of Oklahoma’s linebacker room is set, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

But after those three, the position is fairly thin.

Taylor Heim played a significant role on special teams in 2025 and was primed for more playing time in the fall. But he suffered a leg injury during spring ball, making it unlikely for him to appear in 2026.

James Nesta is someone who will likely be considered a top backup. Nesta redshirted in 2024 before appearing in all 13 games last year, primarily playing on special teams. The 6-3, 235-pound linebacker ended the 2026 season with four tackles and one tackle for loss, and he earned repeated praise from his teammates and coaches during the offseason.

Redshirt freshman Marcus James played in only one game last year, but with how thin things are behind Lewis, Heinecke and Sullivan, he could see the field regularly in 2026. James was a 3-star prospect who played high school football at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, OK.

A few of the Sooners’ true freshman linebackers could see the field, too. OU signed four players from the position — Jacob Curry, Kristan Moore, Beau Jandreau and Dane Bathurst — as part of its 2026 recruiting class.

It’s worth noting that Heinecke had very little experience before his 2025 breakout. The lacrosse player turned linebacker notched only 11 tackles during his first three years on campus before finishing last fall with 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Heinecke is proof that a linebacker with very little experience can quickly become a star in Venables’ defense. But OU fans may need to see it — again — to believe it when it comes to the young guys in the position group who may see key reserve roles.