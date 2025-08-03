Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie Embracing Competition Between Sooners' Linebackers
NORMAN — May the best man win.
Oklahoma linebacker Kobie McKinzie said on Wednesday that the level of competition on the Sooners’ defense has been the highest during the offseason since he arrived on campus in 2022.
“The depth, man… there are a lot of guys who can play on this defense,” McKinzie said.
McKinzie plays at one of Oklahoma’s most competitive positions on the defense.
Kip Lewis started 12 games at weakside linebacker last year and became a star: He finished the season with 65 tackles, four tackles for loss and two pick-sixes. Lewis will again be the starter at the position.
McKinzie is one of a few guys competing for the middle linebacker spot, which Danny Stutsman held for the past few seasons. Stutsman finished his college career with 376 tackles and 37 tackles for loss and was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Will Oklahoma Attempt More Two-Point Conversions in 2025?
- Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Sends Official Offers to 2026 Commits
- Are New Roster Limits Impacting Oklahoma's Preparations in Fall Camp?
McKinzie appeared in all 13 games for OU in 2024, starting two games. He was Oklahoma’s starting middle linebacker in its 21-20 Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy.
Linebacker Sammy Omosigho largely played the cheetah position — a hybrid of linebacker and defensive back — last year but is competing for a linebacker spot. Listed at 6-1 and 235 pounds, Omosigho played all 13 games for OU last year and started three at cheetah. He registered 39 tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Omosigho is a versatile player that can compete for playing time at linebacker or cheetah.
“I told him, I believe it was two weeks ago, ‘If you want my job, then go and take it,’” McKinzie said. “I truly believe that because either way, it will make both of us better. The best man will win, however you see that.”
Someone else that can contend for playing time at linebacker is Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels.
Daniels started 28 games over four seasons with the Cowboys and was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2022, his redshirt freshman year.
He played both defensive back and linebacker at Oklahoma State, making him someone that could play cheetah. But McKinzie doesn’t expect Daniels to stick to just one spot.
“He’s a plug and play guy,” McKinzie said. “You can put him anywhere you want to, and I think he’ll be able to succeed. He’s very knowledgeable; his skillset is unique. He can literally play anywhere you want him to.”
Though they likely won’t compete for starting reps early on, linebackers James Nesta and Marcus James have also impressed McKinzie.
Nesta and James are both inside linebackers. Per McKinzie, both of them will be quality backups for whoever wins the middle linebacker battle.
“Marcus James really wants to learn. He wants to know everything that he can before it even happens. That’s what’s impressed me the most about Marcus James,” McKinzie said. “And James Nesta, same way. He asks me probably the most questions of anybody in that room. That’s really exciting to see because there are a lot of guys in that room that are eager to get on the field.”
Oklahoma’s depth spreads far beyond just the linebacker position. There are position battles on the defensive line and the secondary, too.
And McKinzie believes the defense’s competitive nature will allow the unit to reach its full potential.
“You’re just as good as the man playing next to you,” McKinzie said. “If he evolves, I evolve.”