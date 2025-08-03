Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Sends Official Offers to 2026 Commits
It’s been a few weeks since Oklahoma has added to its 2026 recruiting class.
But the Sooners are continuing to pursue prospects in that class and future classes.
Here is the latest OU football recruiting news:
Sooners offer 4-star 2026 lineman already committed to USC
Vlad Dyakonov’s pledge with USC didn’t deter Oklahoma from offering the Class of 2026 offensive tackle last week.
Dyakonov — a 6-6, 275-pound lineman from Folsom, CA — announced that the Sooners offered him on Friday.
Dyakonov is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked the No. 229 overall recruit in the 2026 class by 247Sports. Dyankonov has already earned a roster spot at the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.
The lineman committed to USC on April 9 and took an official visit to Los Angeles on June 20. Oklahoma is the only school to offer Dyakonov since his commitment; major programs like Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M offered him before his pledge.
OU offers two prospects from 2027 class
Linebacker Colton McKibben of the Class of 2027 — another consensus 4-star recruit — announced an OU offer.
From Carlsbad, NM, McKibben is the No. 12 linebacker and No. 183 player in the 2027 class. As a sophomore in 2024, McKibben logged 95 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
Other schools that have offered McKibben include Washington, Auburn, Michigan and Arizona.
Following the trend of their offers to Dyakonov and McKibben, the Sooners sent an offer to 2027 defensive lineman Benjarvius Shumaker.
Shumaker, from Ackerman, MS, is listed at 6-3 and 275 pounds. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, Shumaker is ranked as the No. 96 overall prospect in the Class of 2027.
Shumaker has already collected offers from several big programs, including Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Miami.
Prospects include OU in top 12
A couple of 2027 prospects cut their list of schools down, and the Sooners made the cut for both of them.
Defensive lineman DeMarco Jenkins of Pearland, TX, announced that OU is one of his final 12 schools for his recruitment. Rivals ranks Jenkins as a 4-star recruit, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star.
Jenkins registered 27 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries as a sophomore in 2024, and he has received offers from Baylor, Houston, Texas and Arizona State.
Edge rusher Krew Jones of Ridgeline, UT, also compiled a top 12 that included Oklahoma. Other schools that made the cut include Ohio State, Oregon, BYU and Tennessee.
All major recruiting services have Jones graded as a 4-star prospect, as he notched 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2024.
Jones is listed at 6-4.5 and 233 pounds.
Sooner commits earn official offers
Aug. 1 annually marks the first day that coaches can send official offers to recruits.
Several OU pledges posted about their official offers on X (formerly Twitter): defensive lineman Brian Harris, safety Niko Jandreau, linebacker Beau Jandreau, linebacker Jakore Smith, kicker Trace Rudd and tight end Tyler Ruxer.
Altogether, 15 players have committed to OU from the Class of 2026.
The Sooners have the nation’s No. 41 class and the SEC’s No. 11 class in 247Sports’ 2026 team recruiting rankings. Per the network, only three of OU’s commits — quarterback Bowe Bentley, wide receiver Daniel Odom and Smith — are 4-star prospects.
All 15 of OU’s pledges hail from outside of the Sooner state.