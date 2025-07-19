Oklahoma Legend Baker Mayfield Sees Similarities in Transfer QB John Mateer
NORMAN — When John Mateer announced that he would transfer to Oklahoma, the instant comparison for Sooner fans was Baker Mayfield.
Both quarterbacks stand 6-1. They both have impressive deep-ball accuracy and the ability to make plays on the run.
A transfer from Washington State, Mateer hasn’t yet played for Oklahoma, but Mayfield talked with him before his transfer decision. From that conversation — as well as from watching Mateer’s games at WSU — Mayfield sees commonalities between their leadership styles.
“I think there are similarities in our game, just the way he carries himself,” Mayfield said at his youth camp in Norman on Saturday. “You can tell that the leadership goes a long way with him. I’m excited that he came in.”
Mayfield became an OU legend during his three seasons as the Sooners’ starting quarterback.
The Austin native led the Sooners to a 33-6 record as OU’s starter. His best season came as a senior in 2017, when Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. That year, Mayfield became the first-ever walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy.
The Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield played four seasons in Cleveland before stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
Mayfield is entering his third year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback, leading them to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons with the team.
In addition to his stellar play at both the collegiate and professional levels, Mayfield has become a fan favorite because of his personality and vocal leadership.
Mayfield said his relationships with teammates and coaches added to his success while at OU — and he believes Mateer has already led the Sooners in a similar way.
“I think he’s a guy that shows a lot of his emotions out there,” Mayfield said. “Hard worker, you can tell that the stuff that he does off the field with the guys carries over to how they play for him.”
Mateer thrived in his lone season as Washington State’s starter. The quarterback threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024, also rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Mateer is very aware of the comparisons to Mayfield. Though flattered, Mateer wants to create his own legacy at OU.
“I wouldn’t say I’m exactly like him, but it’s definitely cool to be that high status,” Mateer said at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday. “It’s an honor to be compared to him. When you talk Oklahoma, everybody loves Baker Mayfield, which is great. And deservingly so — he's done a lot for this university.
“I don't see it as pressure. I see it as an opportunity.”
Oklahoma is coming off a 6-7 campaign in which the Sooners went 2-6 in SEC play. OU has gone 6-7 in two of Brent Venables’ first three seasons as the Sooners’ head coach.
Mayfield believes that Mateer will help Oklahoma get back to its standard of competing for championships — and he is there to help in any way possible.
“I’m planning on trying to catch up with him, wish him good luck on the year,” Mayfield said. “We’ll chat throughout the season.”