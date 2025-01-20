Oklahoma Legend Bob Stoops Thinks Jim Knowles Would Be a 'Home Run' Hire
NORMAN — Since Zac Alley’s departure from Oklahoma to West Virginia, Jim Knowles has been a popular name as rumors have swirled about the Sooners' next defensive coordinator.
Knowles, Ohio State's defensive coordinator, will coach in Monday’s National Championship Game against Notre Dame and was asked over the weekend about his potential interest in the OU job.
Given a chance to quell the speculation, Knowles didn't exactly shoot down any rumors.
And Bob Stoops thinks that’s a good sign.
“I really hope it’s true,” Stoops said. “It would’ve surprised me, I said that I think last week, but the fact that he hasn’t said that there’s nothing to it by now, then there has to be something to it, which is great.”
Stoops, Oklahoma’s winningest coach in program history, appeared on KREF on Monday and gave his thoughts about the Sooners’ coordinator search.
With Knowles leading the Buckeyes' defense, they are first in the nation in scoring defense and total defense, allowing just 12.2 points per game and 4.1 yards per play.
Knowles previously served as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator before venturing to Columbus, and because of his familiarity with Oklahoma, he has been named in rumors regarding the Sooners’ defensive coordinator vacancy.
Knowles was asked Saturday about those rumors at the National Championship Game media day.
“(I’m) just trying to beat Notre Dame,” Knowles told reporters. “That’s all I’m focused on,” he said. “You are right, these things happen, I guess, when you have success. And players are making plays, and my job is to put them in the best position.”
Knowles’ answer didn’t confirm anything. But it certainly wasn’t a denial.
Stoops, who retired from full-time coaching prior to the 2017 season after leading OU to 190 wins and the 2000 national championship, is a Youngstown, OH, native. He spoke at an Ohio State coaching clinic a couple of years ago, where he met Knowles.
“I told him how much I respect the job he’s been doing,” said Stoops, who returned to coach the 2021 Alamo Bowl (his 191st career win) after Lincoln Riley left for USC but before Brent Venables took the reins. “He’s done a really great job everywhere he’s been. He’s doing a great job right now with Ohio State.”
After a six-year tenure as Cornell’s head coach, Knowles became Duke’s defensive coordinator in 2010, spending eight seasons in Durham. After that, he went to Stillwater as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.
Knowles inherited a defense needing answers, and by the end of his time at Oklahoma State, he had the solutions. In 2021, his final year in Stillwater, his defense finished in the top 10 nationally in yards per play, points per game, yards per game, sack percentage and total sacks. That team went 12-2, reaching the Big 12 Championship Game and beating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
Also at media day, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day chimed in on his defensive coordinator’s success.
"Jim Knowles is the best defensive coordinator in the country," Day said. "I think what he's done this season and how he's built it over the years has been tremendous.”
It’s all speculation at this point. But Stoops sees Knowles’ non-denial as a good sign. And OU’s legendary coach believes that would be a massive boost for the program.
“I think it would be a home run,” Stoops said. “I think it’s a fantastic hire.”