Oklahoma Looking for Opportunities to get Deion Burks the Ball

Deion Burks was Oklahoma’s go-to receiver last season before injuries slowed his season.

This season, he looked like he’d slid right back into the role seamlessly over the first two games.

In wins over Illinois State and Michigan, Burks combined for 14 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Since then, though, Burks hasn’t been much of a factor.

In the Sooners’ last six games, Burks has combined for 22 catches for 201 yards and no touchdowns.

He’s had more than 40 receiving yards just once — his five-catch, 64-yard performance against Texas.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said there’s been at least some level of emphasis on getting Burks more involved as the 18th-ranked Sooners travel to take on No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“Deion’s a talented kid,” Arbuckle said. “Just finding ways to get him the ball out in space, in operational space, because he has the ability just with his quick-twitch and his speed to catch and go and outrun someone.”

Arbuckle said there have been some moments when Burks was open but the ball didn’t come his way for whatever reason.

“Just got to keep working with him,” Arbuckle said. “There’s times in the game where the ball should’ve found him a time or two and for one reason or another it didn’t when we were out there. Deion’s been really consistent out at practice so I’m really proud of the way he’s been attacking practice and getting after it.”

Burks, now a redshirt senior, is trying to take it all in stride.

“Just know it’s football, man,” Burks said when asked if it was frustrating when he’s open and the ball doesn’t come his way. “Just know it’s more than me on the field. Never really know what’s going on behind the play. But no, just next-man mentality. Just trying to get open again if I’m missed or anything like that.”

Arbuckle said even through periods where catches haven’t come his way often, Burks has stayed sharp.

“Honestly, probably had the best two weeks consistently in practice from a technical standpoint and a straining-to-finish standpoint,” Arbuckle said. “It showed up in the game too whenever you look at him away from the ball, sprinting to the ball, trying to pick up a block and always just trying to be in position if something were to go awry.”

Burks has just one drop this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and has played the most plays of any offensive skill position player. Only center Jaike Maikkula and guard Febechi Nwaiwu have been on the field more.

Burks said the focus is simple for him and the offense going into Saturday.

“It’s the same mindset,” Burks said. “Just pushing through each week and every week just trying to get better, not looking at the opponents that we’re going against but just working on getting better and not beating ourselves.”

