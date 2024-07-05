Oklahoma Looking to Keep Recruiting Momentum Rolling on July 6
The Fourth of July fireworks might not be done yet for Oklahoma.
Brent Venables’ Sooners have a pair of recruiting targets set to announce their verbal commitments on Saturday, giving OU another chance to add to its already impressive 2025 recruiting class.
Little Rock, AR, safety Omarion Robinson will be picking between OU, Arkansas, LSU and Oregon.
Rated a 4-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Robinson is ranked as the No. 26 safety in the country.
Currently, OU holds commitments from local 4-star defensive back Trystan Haynes, Spring, TX, safety Courtland Guillory, 3-star safety Marcus Wimberly and 3-star cornerback Maliek Hawkins.
Currently sitting at 20 commitments, Oklahoma’s class is ranked seventh in the 247Sports Composite class rankings, and could improve with the addition of Robinson.
Another target will be making a decision on Saturday.
Offensive tackle Lamont Rogers is set to make his college decision, as the Sooners are competing with SMU, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida State for the 6-foot-6 lineman’s pledge.
The 2025 recruiting cycle is huge for OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, as Texas is ripe with plenty of top prospects.
Oklahoma has to rebuild after losing plenty of offensive line talent to the NFL Draft and graduation last year as well as Cayden Green’s departure to Missouri via the transfer portal.
The Sooners currently have commitments from 4-star offensive tackle Ryan Fodje from Cypress, TX, 3-star offensive lineman Dairus Afalava from Lehi, UT, and 3-star offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck from Melissa, TX.
Rogers, a 4-star prospect who is rated as the 55th-best player in the country and the No. 7 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite Ranking, would be a huge addition for Bedenbaugh.
He would pair with Fodje as a highly-rated pair of tackles in the 2025 class, which is especially important if the Sooners lose out to Texas for 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.
Missouri and SMU are both pushing hard for Rogers, but he last visited Oklahoma in the middle of June to see campus up close and personal ahead of making his decision.