Oklahoma 4-star OL Target Lamont Rogers Announces Top Schools, Commitment Date
On Thursday, 4-star Mesquite Horn (TX) offensive lineman Lamont Rogers announced his top six schools and revealed his commitment date.
The Jaguars' standout will choose between Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri and SMU on Saturday, July 6.
Rogers took an official visit to Norman in June and has visited the campus numerous times throughout the past year. Over the summer, the 4-star offensive lineman also took visits to the other five schools on his list with OU and FSU being the final two stops.
In addition to being one of the top football players in the nation, Rogers is also a star on the basketball court. On the gridiron, it is easy to see how playing basketball has helped the Dallas-area product develop his footwork.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Rogers is rated the No. 67 overall prospect and No. 9 offensive tackle in the country. The massive trench player would be a big-time addition to Bill Bedenbaugh's o-line unit in the 2025 cycle alongside 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava, 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck.
Despite the Sooners seemingly having a good relationship with Rogers, Missouri is believed to be the leader in Rogers' recruitment, according to recent predictions by industry experts at On3 and Rivals.
If Rogers does choose Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers, it will be the second big-time high school prospect that Oklahoma has lost to Missouri in the past two cycles after Williams Nwaneri picked Mizzou last August.
Former OU offensive lineman Cayden Green also transferred to Columbia over the offseason after spending his freshman season as a starter in Norman. With Nwaneri, Green and now Rogers all choosing the Tigers over the Sooners, it should make Oklahoma's trip to Faurot Field on Nov. 9 much more interesting.