All Sooners

Oklahoma Loses 2026 Linebacker Commit, per Report

Jakore Smith has been verbally pledged to the Sooners since May, but told On3 he no longer felt like a priority and wasn't happy with his NIL situation.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma linebacker decommit Jakore Smith
Oklahoma linebacker decommit Jakore Smith / Jakore Smith via Twitter
In this story:

With National Signing Day just over a week away, Oklahoma has lost one of its verbal commitments from the incoming recruiting class.

Linebacker Jakore Smith, a 2026 prospect from Bryant (AR), told On3 recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett on Monday that he’s decommitting from his pledge to the Sooners.

“I decommitted from Oklahoma because I don’t feel like a priority anymore,” he told On3. "They lowered my NIL significantly and they said they are stuck at that price, no changes. I talked with some former D1 teammates of mine and current OU players and they agreed with me and my decision.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Smith wanted to play defense for head coach Brent Venables (he gave Venables his verbal pledge last May), but in the current climate of high school recruiting, prospects and their families and agents must also come to terms with Jim Nagy and the Sooners’ personnel department over a fair dollar amount.

That apparently didn’t happen, meaning Nagy was unwilling to renegotiate and reduced the amount of money they had allocated for Smith. Clearing Smith’s money allows the Sooners to move on to other 2026 prospects ahead of the Dec. 3 early signing day.

Smith was a consensus 4-star recruit when he committed to OU, but both 247Sports and Rivals have dropped him to a 3-star.

Smith played three seasons at Parkview Magnet High School, before transferring to Bryant High School in Bryant, AR.

He chose OU over offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Several 2026 and '27 recruits have been projected to commit to OU, per Rivals.

That includes 2026 3-star safety Markel Ford from Mesquite, TX, and 2027 4-star cornerback Juju Johnson of Long Beach, CA.

On offense, former Penn State commit Messiah Mickens, a 4-star 2026 running back from Harrisburg, PA, and Jayden Petit, a 4-star 2026 wide receiver from Naples, FL, has been predicted to commit to OU.

The Sooners’ 2027 class just added a commitment last week from Mikyal Davis, a 3-star cornerback from Goodyear, AZ.

Smith said he’s already drawing interest from Memphis, Arkansas and SMU.

OU’s 2026 class is ranked No. 19 nationally by Rivals. The Sooners now stand at 21 verbal commitments after Smith’s exit. 

That includes 10 defensive players and three linebackers: Arizona twins Beau and Niko Jandreau and Florida’s Jacob Curry.

feed

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football