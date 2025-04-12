Oklahoma Loses Defensive Back to the Transfer Portal
Oklahoma defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald is headed to the transfer portal.
“First I would like to say thank the man up above (sic), my family, The University of Oklahoma staff and coaches for giving me a chance to find a home, my teammates and everyone else that supported me,” Patterson-McDonald said in a statement on X. “I look forward to see what the future holds for me (sic) with that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining.”
Patterson-McDonald initially entered the transfer portal in December, but returned to Norman for spring practice.
He’s now set to leave Norman.
Rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals, he was ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.
Patterson-McDonald starred at Westmoore High School. The Moore, OK, native was the No. 2-ranked prospect in Oklahoma by Rivals, and he played both at defensive back and wide receiver for the Jaguars.
As a senior at Westmoore, he recorded 62 solo tackles, 14 pass breakups and he pulled down one interception.
The Sooners already lost tight end Davon Mitchell after a tumultuous stretch in Norman for the former blue chip recruit.
The post-spring transfer portal window does not officially open until Wednesday.
Players will have from April 16-25.
Paperwork must be submitted to enter the portal in that range, but players can commit to schools at any point after the portal window closes.
For SEC schools, any player that entered the portal from a fellow conference member will not be eligible to play this fall.