Report: Oklahoma Tight End Davon Mitchell to Enter Transfer Portal
Davon Mitchell’s time in Norman appears to be over.
On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Tuesday that Mitchell is set to enter the transfer portal.
The redshirt freshman was a consensus top-250 recruit who never reached he high expectations that awaited him in Norman.
Mitchell was nearly a five-star in the 2025 class but he reclassified into the 2024 class alongside fellow elite prospects Michael Hawkins and Taylor Tatum.
After reclassifying, Mitchell was rated as the nation’s No. 13 tight end and as the 217th-overall recruit per 247Sports’ Composite Ranking.
Mitchell battled maturity issues that kept him from getting on the field in 2024.
“Davon will be the first to tell you it took him a little while to transition,” Venables said last September. “… Having great focus wasn’t something that he had in the spring when he first got here. And just timeliness, showing up with the right clothes on, being on time, turning in assignments, just all the stuff that a lot of young kids do when they go to college. Nothing malicious. Great young man. But he couldn’t get out of his own way.”
Despite the Sooners getting little production at tight end behind Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts last year, he was unable to earn any playing time.
Mitchell didn’t feature in the Sooners’ bowl defeat to Navy, either, which was an ominous sign for the redshirt freshman as he headed into spring practice.
Oklahoma currently still has six tight ends currently on the roster in converted linebacker Jaren Kanak, transfers Will Huggins and Carson Kent along with Kaden Helms, Kade McIntyre and true freshman Trynae Washington.
Spring football will conclude next Saturday with Oklahoma’s Crimson Combine, which will take place of a traditional spring game.
The spring transfer portal window will officially open on April 16, which is when Mitchell and others can actually enter the portal.
Entrants will have to be in the portal by April 25, and Oklahoma will be able to add to their roster before fall camp beings next August.