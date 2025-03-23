Oklahoma Loses Out on 4-star Running Back Recruit
Former Oklahoma commit Jonathan Hatton Jr. announced his college decision on Saturday.
The 2026 4-star running back verbally committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee and others.
Hatton was committed to Brent Venables and the Sooners on Oct. 3, 2023, but he backed off that pledge last December.
He is the eighth commitment in the Aggies' 2026 recruiting class.
Listed at 6-feet-0 and 205 pounds, the Cibolo, TX, product is coming off a junior season where he he rushed for 1,2229 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Hatton is rated the No. 5 running back and the 75th-overall player in the 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
The Sooners currently have four commitments in the 2026 class in quarterback Jaden O'Neal, receiver Daniel Odom, tight end Ryder Mix and offensive lineman Will Conroy.