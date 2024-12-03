Oklahoma Loses 2026 Running Back Commit
Oklahoma’s 2026 recruiting class was dealt a blow on Monday night.
Jonathan Hatton, a 4-star running back from San Antonio, TX, “backed off his commitment” per On3’s Chad Simmons.
Hatton is rated as a 4-star recruit by On3, 247Sports and Rivals, and had been verbally committed to OU since Oct. 3, 2023.
The Sooners’ offense was dreadful in 2024, leading to head coach Brent Venables dismissing Seth Littrell after just seven games in charge.
Naming a new offensive coordinator was always going to be the next domino to fall, and that answer came on Monday afternoon.
Venables is turning to Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to try and turn things around.
The 29-year-old play caller will get an opportunity to battle for Hatton’s signature, as he told Simmons the Sooners aren’t out of the race, but there will have to be other staff decisions made before the picture becomes clear on OU’s future recruiting efforts.
Venables mentioned Arbuckle working alongside the current offensive staff in the program’s official announcement of Arbuckle’s hiring, but running backs coach DeMarco Murray’s future in Norman is uncertain.
Two verbal commitments remain in OU’s 2026 class — quarterback Jaden O’Neal and tight end Ryder Mix — but the immediate efforts will be put toward the 2025 class that can begin to sign on Wednesday.
The Sooners have taken a pair of hits to numbers there over the past 48 hours as well.
Receivers Gracen Harris and Marcus Harris have both also decommitted from Oklahoma over the past 48 hours.
Still, the Sooners have 18 recruits still verbally committed in the 2025 recruiting class, including offensive tackles Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje.