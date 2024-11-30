Oklahoma-LSU GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
Zach Schmit
Let’s be realistic. Oklahoma’s offense probably isn’t going to flourish at Tiger Stadium. LSU will welcome the Sooners into the bayou with probably the second- or third-largest crowd ever to watch an Oklahoma football game (behind Ohio State in 2017, which rolled out more than 109,000 fans). It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be hostile. And as the volume picks up in the red zone, things could get sketchy for Jackson Arnold, Xavier Robinson and the OU offense. If that happens, Zach Schmit needs to be at his absolute best. The Oklahoma defense is playing well enough that field goals could actually win this game.
— John E. Hoover
Damonic Williams
LSU has struggled to run the ball this year. The Tigers rank 107th in rushing yards per game, and though the passing attack is explosive, the Sooners could push LSU behind the chains on Saturday and force the home team into obvious passing situations. R Mason Thomas went to work against Alabama when the Crimson Tide had to drop back and pass, and he could replicate that this week — but the Sooners can’t let the Tigers have a great night on the ground. That’s where defensive tackle Damonic Williams comes in. He’s been steady all year, but another strong showing from OU’s big transfer portal addition — one that LSU wanted badly — can help his defensive ends pin their ears back and go to work trying to drag down Garrett Nussmeier in third-and-long situations.
— Ryan Chapman
Jackson Arnold
Yes, maybe the starting quarterback should never be considered under the radar, but what Jackson Arnold has been willing to do for his team this season, especially last week in the upset over Alabama, has been underrated. He's a former 5-star recruit who earned those stars because of his arm. Yet, here he is carrying the ball 25 times, prepared to take a blow every time, and rushing for a team-high 131 yards. Arnold is a heckuva teammate. Another part of helping his team is not turning the ball over. He hasn't thrown an interception since taking over a second time as QB1, and also held onto the ball in last week's win. If Joe Jon Finley continues to take advantage of what Arnold is willing to do to win and Arnold keeps from giving the ball up, then the Sooners are the type of team that can take down mighty Alabama or leave Death Valley with a win.
— Dekota Gregory
Zion Kearney
Zion Kearney came to Oklahoma as a highly rated recruit, but because of how stacked the wide receiver room was, surely didn’t expect to contribute in a meaningful way this early in his career. Despite a heavy load of snaps, Kearney hasn’t really had a breakout season. On the year, Kearney has just six receptions for 62 total yards. Kearney has been an excellent blocker, though, as the tape from last game against Alabama proves. With Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks out once again, Kearney has an opportunity to step up and really help out this Oklahoma offense. A big performance could be a nice springboard into next season, too, where he’ll have another chance to carve out playing time. A breakout game is better late than never, and Kearney has a chance to go out with a bang.
— Ross Lovelace