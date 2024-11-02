All Sooners

Oklahoma-Maine GameDay Preview: Under the Radar

The Sooners play the Black Bears on Saturday, but a difficult finishing stretch also has their attention, and these are players that could fly under the radar.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma OL Eddy Pierre-Louis
Oklahoma OL Eddy Pierre-Louis / Eddy Pierre-Louis via Twitter/X
Samuel Franklin

The Sooners will get the running game going on Saturday behind a surging Jovantae Barnes and an improving Taylor Tatum. But the really big numbers could end up going to transfer running back Samuel Franklin. He’s carried the football just six times this season so far (five carries, one reception), but in his two-plus seasons playing for Tennessee-Martin — an FCS-level program — he averaged 94 yards per game, 6.7 yards per carry and scored 22 touchdowns. FCS Maine will be physically tired when a fresh-legged Franklin gets on the field, and he’s got an elite burst.

— John E. Hoover

Eddy Pierre-Louis 

The most popular man on campus is often the backup quarterback. This year, the freshmen offensive linemen have taken that role in Norman. Eddy Pierre-Louis drew praise from Brent Venables coming out of fall camp, as the OU coach remarked that if the young offensive lineman had been able to enroll early, he might have pushed for a spot along the offensive line. But Pierre-Louis wasn’t able to link up with Oklahoma last winter, and as a result he’s only seen the field once — against Temple. Venables said the coaching staff has gone back-and-forth on if they want to redshirt Pierre-Louis or throw him into the fire, and garbage time against Maine would be the perfect spot to see if he’s made enough improvements over the year to factor into any of OU’s remaining three conference contests. 

— Ryan Chapman 

Taylor Tatum

Last week, Taylor Tatum had his best performance since his debut Week 1 against Temple. But, until this week, Tatum hadn't faced a defense as flimsy as that Temple defense since, especially during SEC play. And Tatum has only gotten better since his college debut, even if his stats don't show it. The game should be in hand early, and with Tatum also getting carries throughout, he should emerge as the bell cow late in the game to help him reach a new level before going up against SEC defenses again down the home stretch. 

— Dekota Gregory

Jake Roberts

Plenty has been said about Oklahoma’s tight end room this season. It’s certainly a group that has fallen short. The unit has really struggled to block and has failed to make a big impact through the air. Jake Roberts is probably Oklahoma’s best blocking tight end and has shown sure hands when he gets an opportunity. Against a team like Maine, he could finally have the impact he envisioned when he first transferred to Oklahoma. Roberts can be a big red zone target for Jackson Arnold and can help open up the running game for Jovantae Barnes. He has only recorded three receptions across the last three contests, but could play a major role in helping the offense get back on track Saturday. Oklahoma should try to get Roberts involved both through the air and as a blocker.

— Ross Lovelace

Jacob Jordan

The cat’s out of the bag: Jacob Jordan can play. And he may be the best solution to the Sooners’ second most plaguing offensive problem, lack of comfortability between Jackson Arnold and his receivers. With Deion Burks, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anth — you get it, all of those guys are out of the lineup with injury. Arnold isn’t just without his best receivers but also his most familiar weapons. Alas, Arnold spent weeks working with the 2s, where he found comfort with Jordan. Their connection has translated onto the field as Jordan already ranks fifth on the team in catches (12) and yards (124) in just two appearances. The freshman walk-on has become the 5-star sophomore’s bread and butter and, so far, the offense is better for it.

— Bryce McKinnis

Logan Howland

With Jacob Sexton sidelined after a knee injury against Mississippi, redshirt freshman Logan Howland will need to step up for Oklahoma's offensive line. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, Howland played tight end in high school before transitioning to offensive tackle. Despite having good physical traits, however, Howland has struggled in his brief stints on the field this season. If Howland is able to play with better technique this time around, he could become an important part of the Sooners' offensive line for the rest of this season and moving forward. Getting action against Maine should help Howland's confidence level if he is able to have success on Saturday.

— Randall Sweet

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

