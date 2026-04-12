Oklahoma Makes Cut for Priority Target as Sooners Continue Hosting Prospects

NORMAN — Tory Blaylock established himself as a key player for OU as a true freshman in 2025, and there’s a chance that his younger brother could follow suit.

Trenton Blaylock, a defensive back from the Class of 2027, narrowed his list of schools down to eight on Thursday, and Oklahoma made the cut.

In the recruiting process, there are a lot of business decisions to make, and they’re not always easy. With that being said, I will be canceling my official visit to the University of Arkansas. Thank you for the opportunity and support! @samspiegs @247Sports @On3 @blaylock_23 pic.twitter.com/N4KZgaOj9K — Trent Blaylock (@TrentBlay2) April 10, 2026

Blaylock is a consensus 3-star prospect, and he is ranked as the No. 49 cornerback in the class by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-1 and 175 pounds.

During his junior season at Atascocita (TX) High School in 2025, Blaylock tallied 29 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss while allowing only two receptions in nine games.

Blaylock has long been on Oklahoma’s radar. The defensive back attended one of the Brent Venables Football Camps during the 2025 summer before earning an offer from OU’s staff.

The other schools included in Blaylock’s top eight are LSU, Texas, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee and TCU. Blaylock will take an official visit to OU from June 12-14.

Tory Blaylock was Oklahoma’s leading rusher in 2025, finishing his first season of college football with 480 yards and four touchdowns. Trenton and Tory’s father, Derrick Blaylock, played seven seasons as a running back in the NFL, while his brothers, Travian and Taylen, played defensive back at the collegiate level.

OU continues to host key recruits

Kamieon Compton-Nero, a Class of 2028 athlete from Owasso, OK, took an unofficial visit to OU on Tuesday.

Great day in Norman‼️ Thankful for the time with @CoachVenables and @coach_bhall reinforcing all that OU is and how I will be developed on and off the field.



Also great to spend time with another great safety from the 918 @RobertJ3nnings



B🅾️🅾️MER S🅾️🅾️NER@OU_Football… pic.twitter.com/5MERBNzYbJ — Kamieon Compton-Nero (@KamieonNero) April 8, 2026

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Compton-Nero said, “Thankful for the time with

(head coach Brent Venables) and (safeties coach Brandon Hall) reinforcing all that OU is and how I will be developed on and off the field.”

Compton-Nero is a consensus 4-star recruit, and he is ranked as the No. 50 recruit in the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

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In 2025, Compton-Nero played both quarterback and defensive back for Rejoice Christian. He registered 3,395 yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns while also logging 95 tackles, five interceptions and three pick-sixes.

Compton-Nero accepted an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl last week, and he has also earned offers from Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon and Tennessee.

Also from the Class of 2028, defensive back Jordan Hicks of Mission Viejo, CA, took an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

Hicks is ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 158 overall recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings. During his sophomore season at Mission Viejo, Hicks compiled 62 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Though he still has two years of high school remaining, Hicks has already collected offers from Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and USC.

Class of 2027 defensive back Marcus Boganowski, the younger brother of current OU safety Michael Boganowski, also stopped by campus last week.

Boganowski is an unranked prospect from Junction City, KS. But despite not having any stars to his name yet, the defensive back recorded 99 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as a junior in 2025.

In addition to last week’s trip to Norman, Boganowski has taken unofficial visits to Nebraska, Kansas State and Kansas.