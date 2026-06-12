In-State 2027 Quarterback Stays Home, Commits to Oklahoma
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Oklahoma has now landed its second quarterback in the class of 2027.
Lawton High School's Noah Smith, a 3-star recruit per On3, has announced that he has committed to play for the Sooners.
Smith made the announcement via his X account, following receiving an offer from Oklahoma during Brent Venables' Football Camps in Norman last week.
Smith now joins Jamison Roberts, a four-star recruit from Saraland, AL, as Oklahoma's preps quarterbacks in the class of 2027.
Smith, a 6-3, 210-pound prospect, has received offers from small in-state schools like Southeastern Oklahoma, as well as Austin College and West Virginia State. Smith comes from Lawton High School, which has produced former Sooner greats like Jammal Brown and Antonio Perkins.
Despite his three-star ranking from On3, he is not rated per 247Sports and is unranked at his position or in-state on both recruiting services.
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After John Mateer's college days are done in Norman at the end of the 2026 schedule, OU and Ben Arbuckle will roll into the 2027 offseason with quarterbacks Bowe Bentley, Whitt Newbauer, Jet Niu and true freshman Roberts and Smith — assuming no one transfers.
Smith's commitment comes days after OU received great news about another in-state talent in the class of 2027.
Mustang High School's Gabriel Osborne Jr., a five-star cornerback per 247Sports, announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma at the end of May. Oklahoma also earned a verbal pledge from a three-star running back from Brenham, TX in Jakoby Dixon.
OU's 2027 class is currently ranked No. 3 per 247Sports and No. 4 per On3. The Sooners have pledges from five-star talents — and in-state products — Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson) and Kaeden Penny (Bixby) in addition to Osborne.
Star linebacker and son of Sooner tight ends coach Jason Witten, Cooper Witten (Liberty Christian, TX), and Seneca Driver (Danville, KY) — the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country — round out the all-star class for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is currently undergoing summer conditioning as they prepare for SEC Media Days before the beginning of Fall Camp in August. OU will take the podium in Tampa, Fla., on July 21 in the conference's offseason spectacle.
The Sooners are hoping to build off of an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.