In-State 2027 Quarterback Stays Home, Commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma has now landed its second quarterback in the class of 2027.

Lawton High School's Noah Smith, a 3-star recruit per On3, has announced that he has committed to play for the Sooners.

Smith made the announcement via his X account, following receiving an offer from Oklahoma during Brent Venables' Football Camps in Norman last week.

After a fantastic conversation with @CoachVenables Blessed to receive and accept an offer from @UofOklahoma

Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me through this journey.

QB | Class of 2027

Let the work begin!!!!#BoomerSooner #Committed… pic.twitter.com/KAfPNBjHAM — Noah Smith (@NOAH_SMITH011) June 7, 2026

Smith now joins Jamison Roberts, a four-star recruit from Saraland, AL, as Oklahoma's preps quarterbacks in the class of 2027.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle oversees one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Smith, a 6-3, 210-pound prospect, has received offers from small in-state schools like Southeastern Oklahoma, as well as Austin College and West Virginia State. Smith comes from Lawton High School, which has produced former Sooner greats like Jammal Brown and Antonio Perkins.

Despite his three-star ranking from On3, he is not rated per 247Sports and is unranked at his position or in-state on both recruiting services.

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After John Mateer's college days are done in Norman at the end of the 2026 schedule, OU and Ben Arbuckle will roll into the 2027 offseason with quarterbacks Bowe Bentley, Whitt Newbauer, Jet Niu and true freshman Roberts and Smith — assuming no one transfers.

Smith's commitment comes days after OU received great news about another in-state talent in the class of 2027.

Mustang High School's Gabriel Osborne Jr., a five-star cornerback per 247Sports, announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma at the end of May. Oklahoma also earned a verbal pledge from a three-star running back from Brenham, TX in Jakoby Dixon.

Oklahoma commit Gabriel Osborne | Parker Thune / SoonerScoop (used with permission)

OU's 2027 class is currently ranked No. 3 per 247Sports and No. 4 per On3. The Sooners have pledges from five-star talents — and in-state products — Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson) and Kaeden Penny (Bixby) in addition to Osborne.

Star linebacker and son of Sooner tight ends coach Jason Witten, Cooper Witten (Liberty Christian, TX), and Seneca Driver (Danville, KY) — the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country — round out the all-star class for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is currently undergoing summer conditioning as they prepare for SEC Media Days before the beginning of Fall Camp in August. OU will take the podium in Tampa, Fla., on July 21 in the conference's offseason spectacle.

The Sooners are hoping to build off of an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025.