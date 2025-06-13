Oklahoma Cornerback Prospect Wowed by Program Culture, Coaching at Camp
NORMAN — After attending Thursday’s Brent Venables Football Camp, Trenton Blaylock will have the opportunity to team up with his brother.
Blaylock, a cornerback in the Class of 2027, announced that he earned an offer from Oklahoma after the clinic concluded. He is the younger brother of Tory Blaylock, who will be a true freshman running back for the Sooners in 2025.
Blaylock’s day on campus was memorable even before he got the offer.
“I liked it a lot,” Blaylock said. “The coaches, they taught us a lot of stuff about breaking and footwork and what we need to do at the high school level. They taught us a lot today, so it was a good experience.”
An incoming junior at Atascocita High School in Texas, Blaylock is graded as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports. Major programs that have offered him include Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU and Arizona.
Blaylock previously attended camps at Texas and Texas A&M, making OU his third at an SEC school.
As someone who lives in SEC country, Blaylock has long treasured the conference’s football history and current prowess.
“The competitiveness is where it needs to be,” Blaylock said. “I love everything about the SEC — the facilities, the coaches, that’s a big point.”
Blaylock’s repetitions at the OU camp were limited, as the cornerback is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Still, he saw the instruction from Venables and the Sooners’ assistants as valuable.
“I didn’t really do much because of my hamstring, but what I did, I feel like I did pretty well,” Blaylock said. “My footwork and stuff. I felt fluid and smooth. That was good.”
Tory Blaylock was a 4-star prospect per 247Sports and ESPN in the Class of 2025 and signed with OU after rushing for 1,262 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior.
Even with Tory managing a rigorous offseason program at OU, he has given his younger brother advice throughout the recruiting process.
“(He has told me), ‘Just enjoy it while it lasts, keep your faith in God,'” Blaylock said. “‘He’ll lead you to the decision that you need to make.’ That’s really it.”
Blaylock’s father, Derrick, played five seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. Derrick played college football at Stephen F. Austin.
Most of Derrick’s advice to Trenton has been about the work ethic required to play a high level of football.
“‘Keep working.’ That’s the main thing (he’s told me),” Blaylock said. “‘If you don’t work, you’re going to get passed up. Don’t worry about where everybody else is at; worry about where you’re at.’ That’s where I need to be.”
Blaylock said he may also attend LSU’s football camp later in the month, depending on the status of his hamstring.
With two more high school seasons remaining, Blaylock has plenty of time to select a program — but he already knows what he’s looking for.
“A school that’s going to develop me on and off the field,” Blaylock said. “That’s the main thing.”