Oklahoma makes top 5 of Nebraska LB

Devon Jackson, one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation, announced his top five schools on Saturday, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound outside linebacker from Omaha, NE, named OU along with Arizona State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Miami.

Both 247 Sports and Rivals rate Jackson as a 4-star prospect. 247 Sports has Jackson as the No. 12 outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 142 overall prospect, while Rivals has Jackson 20th at his position and 241st in the nation.

Jackson told OU Insider’s Parker Thune that he hopes to take visits soon to Arizona State and A&M with 4-star fellow Nebraskan Deshawn Woods, “but then after that, it’ll probably be Notre Dame and now Oklahoma.”

The NCAA has shut down in-person recruiting until at least May 31, but prospects have more regularly been taking unofficial visits as well as personalized virtual visits.

Jackson is a rising senior at Omaha’s Burke High School, where he also runs track.

His frame, productivity and athletic profile make him an enticing candidate to play the rush linebacker spot in Alex Grinch's Speed D, although Jackson is probably versatile enough to play the weakside linebacker spot as well.