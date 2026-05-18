Can Oklahoma Win the Race for an Elite 2028 Defensive End?

Less than four months remain until the Sooners kick off their 2026 season, and OU’s staff is staying busy on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma has evidently made an impression on 5-star edge rusher Jalanie George, as he put the Sooners in his top six, per a report from Rivals’ Brandon Huffman.

🚨NEWS🚨 2028 Rivals 5-star EDGE Jalanie George is down to Auburn, Florida, Washington, Miami, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, @BrandonHuffman reports‼️



George ranks No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE) in the 2028 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/8658L2RsuV pic.twitter.com/3DZAoktBfr — Rivals (@Rivals) May 15, 2026

Hailing from Goodyear, AZ, George is the No. 6 overall player and the No. 1 player from Arizona in the Class of 2028. He stands 6-5 and weighs 245 pounds.

George recorded 54 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a sophomore for Desert Edge High School in the fall. He is a teammate of Mikyal Davis, a defensive back from the 2027 class who is pledged with the Sooners.

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According to Huffman’s report, the other finalists for George’s recruitment are Auburn, Florida, Washington, Miami and Ohio State.

Sooners continue to push for top talent

Over the last week, Oklahoma also sent offers to a handful of new prospects, including Class of 2028 running back Malaki Davis.

A native of Corona, CA, Davis is a consensus 3-star prospect who stands 6-1 and weighs 215 pounds. He is ranked as the No. 431 overall prospect and the No. 31 running back from the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a sophomore at Centennial High School in 2025, Davis rushed for 907 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee, Texas Tech, Arizona State, USC and UCLA are among the other schools that are pursuing him.

Blue-chip edge rusher Merrick Ham also got an offer from OU.

Ham is a consensus 4-star prospect from Marietta, GA. Per 247Sports, Ham is the No. 165 overall prospect and the No. 19 edge rusher from the 2028 class.

During his sophomore season at Marietta High School, Ham logged 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Other schools that have offered Ham include Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Colorado.

Also from the 2028 class, defensive back Phoenix Evans collected an offer from the Sooners.

Evans is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 safety from the class. At 5-10 and 160 pounds, Evans is a New Jersey native, but he will play for IMG Academy in Florida in 2026.

The blue-chip defensive back also has offers from Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Edge prospect coming back for official visit

Class of 2027 defensive end Myles Smith will be back in Norman soon, as he announced that he’ll take an official visit from May 29-31.

Listed at 6-5 and 215 pounds, Smith took an unofficial visit to Norman on March 9. The Farmington, MI, product also took unofficial trips to Missouri, Ohio State, Nebraska and Cal during the spring.

Smith will also take official visits to Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan in the summer.

As a junior at Farmington High School, Smith notched 85 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.