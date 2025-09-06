All Sooners

Oklahoma-Michigan: LIVE In-Game Observations

John Hoover and Ryan Chapman offer their real-time observations from the Sooners’ massive Week 2 battle with Michigan.

Ryan Chapman, John E. Hoover

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer greets fans at OU's Walk of Champions.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer greets fans at OU's Walk of Champions. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the No. 18-ranked Sooners take on the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines. 

6:31 p.m.

Fasusi got the biggest cheer from the fans in the starter’s video amongst offensive linemen. The people are juiced. Jaydn Ott was also announced as a starter at running back.

— RC 

6:14 p.m.

Pretty big shift up front, but it makes sense for Bill Bedenbaugh. 

Maikkula’s physical ceiling is higher than Troy Everett’s. Everett maximizes his size, but Maikkula is longer and better equipped to battle Michigan. 

We saw some freshman moments last week from Ryan Fodje after he took over at right guard, so don’t expect things to be perfect from Fasusi in his first start. Massive spot to toss the former 5-star recruit into, but with no Jacob Sexton, Oklahoma has to do it. Let’s see what he’s made of. 

— RC 

6:09 p.m.

Oklahoma’s starting offensive line — at least in pregame warmups — appears to be the following: LT Michael Fasusi, LG Heath Ozaeta, Jake Maikkula, RG Febechi Nwaiwu and KLT Derek Simmons.

That’s four new starters from last week. Fasusi replaces Jacob Sexton (who was injured last week), Ozaeta Eddy Pierre-Louis, Maikkula replaced Troy Everett (a captain) and Simmons replaced Logan Howland.

— JH

6:03 p.m.

Have not been able to spot Jacob Sexton in warmups, but both Derek Simmons and Michael Fasusi are dressed out and warming up. 

Running backs Jaydn Ott and Tory Blaylock are also dressed and rolling through warmups. Taylor Tatum was also dressed, but he wasn’t doing much while the other running backs were catching passes and getting loose. 

— RC 

5:35 p.m.

The atmosphere in Norman has been incredible all day. 

Credit the students, who completely filled out the student section 90 minutes before kickoff. Big one. 

As soon as the specialists start hitting the field, we’ll fill you in on the Sooners who are dressed out tonight. 

— RC 

Ryan Chapman
John E. Hoover
