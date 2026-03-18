DL Matthew Nelson is Juggling Plenty in his Freshman Season at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Matthew Nelson has a lot on his plate at Oklahoma.

The freshman is ready to open up spring practice for the first time in Norman next week, and while he’s trying to carve out a role for the Sooners next fall, he’s also pursuing a degree in aerospace engineering.

Despite all the studying he’s having to do, Nelson’s biggest challenge so far at OU has been something very different.

“Maintain my weight,” Nelson said during OU’s Spring Media Day. “That’s a big thing for me is to maintain my weight and keep it up.”

With the help of Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coaches and the nutrition staff, Nelson said he’s been able to put on over 20 pounds already, as he’s up to 235 pounds.

If he can keep his weight up, Nelson said he can then focus his attention on his other goal for the spring.

“I would say just knowing the playbook,” he said. “Knowing that I know it.”

The 6-foot-5 product of Bryant, AR, signed with the Sooners as a 4-star edge rusher in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He received his offer from Oklahoma last May and was verbally committed by June.

Nelson immediately hit if off with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, and he’s only gotten to know his teammates better since then.

He said he’s been taken under Adepoju Adebawore’s wing, and he’s already built a strong relationship with Taylor Wein and fellow freshman Jake Kreul.

Those bonds are already paying off, as Wein and Kreul have both been helping Nelson digest Brent Venables’ expansive playbook.

“Jake has helped me a lot in the background or helping me throughout the day,” Nelson said. “… And then Taylor has helped me walk through it.”

Nelson hopes an intimate knowledge of the playbook will help him play faster throughout spring ball, as it represents a prime chance to earn early playing time — something the Sooners have never shied away from handing out under Venables.

“It’s a big motivator,” he said. “You come in as a freshman and they tell you that we play the most freshmen of any college in the world.

“So it’s a big motivator, but also it’s a coach’s decision. So I have to put the work in, but it’s up to coach.”

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The Sooners return experienced pieces in Adebawore and Wein, as well as Danny Okoye.

UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu could see some time on the edge as well as his duties on the defensive interior, but some snaps will be up for grabs in Chavis’ two-deep.

The first of OU’s 15 spring practices will come next week, and Nelson, much like the rest of the team, can’t wait to get fully underway in Norman.

“It’ll feel good to be back in the pads,” he said. “We’ve been out of pads since December, so getting back in it’ll be great. Real good.”