On Returning the Oklahoma Ground Game to Where it Belongs, McCullough Stresses 'Management'

NORMAN — An Oklahoma rushing attack declared "pathetic" by the head coach? That is a problem worthy of a Sunday sermon.

After mixed success and failure over six seasons, DeMarco Murray left for the Kansas City Chiefs. Dig into the numbers: OU’s rushing attack declined every one of the last four years, cratering to the porous 3.5 yards per carry 2025 output Brent Venables criticized.

While Murray's playing legacy is unquestioned and his ties to the program remain strong, the results speak for themselves. His good-terms departure opened the door for a new voice in the Sooner running back room.

Enter Deland McCullough.

Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough confers with freshman RB Jeremiyah Love during Notre Dame football fall camp | Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Injuries crushed OU’s 2025 run game. Tory Blaylock limped through the second half; Xavier Robinson played the final month in a grapefruit-sized knee cast. McCullough sees wear-and-tear as partly random — but fixable.

"That’s ... luck of the draw, and sometimes it’s the management of players too," McCullough said Monday during Oklahoma's Spring Media Day. "One thing I’m big on is making a prescription for success for my guys. Especially your upper-end guys — you don’t need them to do everything every day."

During OU's November-December run, they only had two backs that they trusted who were no where near healthy. With better management of the room, McCullough believes there's "... An opportunity for you to continue to build a room by having other guys in."

McCullough is already familiar with those-end running backs, having recruited Robinson and Blaylock while he was at Notre Dame. His relationships with Oklahoma's running back duo were close enough that he would often text them during the season last year.

He also recruited Jonathan Hatton Jr. which made it easier for the true freshman back to stomach losing the running back coach he signed up for in Murray.

Gaining familiarity won't be an issue with the running back room, but the question remains is how exactly can McCullough hope to return the Oklahoma ground game to where it belongs?

Notre Dame sophomore Jeremiyah Love holds onto the ball while running backs coach Deland McCullough tries to knock it out of his hands during a practice | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some of it will be how the backs are managed this upcoming spring.

"What I see is just wear and tear, you know, and the law of diminishing returns," McCullough said. "You may say, 'Look, we got a set of 10 for the (first string player).' I don’t need (that) guy to do all of that. So I think it’s just wear and tear over time, and you’ve got to manage that the right way."

He may not have that problem with Robinson, who tweeted (then shortly after deleted) in December that he had offseason surgery. Venables mentioned that he would disclose all the injuries when OU's spring practice begins.

Whenever Robinson is able to return, McCullough has strong faith that the former Carl Albert back has what it takes to lead the room.

"I like what I’ve seen," he said. "It’s just continuing to stay healthy, you know, and putting it together over the course of an entire season.

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

McCullough praised the way Robinson moved through traffic but thinks there's more room for improvement with his feet — something McCullough is big on. Robinson's "... change of direction in the hole, because the game is within the phone booth," lends itself to a great Oklahoma back.

He hopes that offseason drills can open the door for Robinson to become even more dynamic.

"Being able to make those quick cuts and not be necessarily a one-cut-and-run-a-guy-over — can you put together a series of cuts?"

Whether it was a new voice that was needed to improve the Sooner running game or for the program to enjoy better cosmic fortune concerning injuries, McCullough thinks that better management can save it.

"There's nine jobs in a running back room," he said. "If two guys are doing all those jobs, I did a bad job.”