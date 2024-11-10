Oklahoma-Missouri: LIVE In-Game Observations
COLUMBIA, MO — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Faurot Field throughout Saturday's Week 11 matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 24-ranked Missouri Tigers. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
6:30 p.m.
Speaking of the Missouri student section, how about this brave soul.
Six rows deep in the Mayfield jersey. The police around the section were having some fun with him pregame. Seemed to be a good sport about it.
— RC
6:19 p.m.
As the offensive line warms up, Michael Tarquin is mostly watching. He’s occasionally getting down into a stance and testing his ankle, but not a full warmup by any means.
Over with the running backs, Gavin Sawchuk is warming up normally.
— RC
6:16 p.m.
Based on how they are warming up in the end zone, your OU starting line reads as such:
LT: Logan Howland
LG: Heath Ozaeta
C: Troy Everett
RG: Febechi Nwaiwu
RT: Spencer Brown
— RC
6:06 p.m.
Only running back Gavin Sawchuk and right tackle Michael Tarquin were listed as game time decisions on the final availability report.
Everyone else is a go, including Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq. Both guys looked juiced as the Sooners took the field.
Also Missouri’s student section is up for this, as expected. Welcomed OU back to Faurot Field about as you would expect. This one’s gonna be fun.
— RC