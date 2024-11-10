All Sooners

Oklahoma-Missouri: LIVE In-Game Observations

John Hoover and Ryan Chapman offer their real-time observations from Faurot Field for the 97th meeting between Oklahoma and Missouri.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma wide receivers Jalil Farooq (3) and Deion Burks
Oklahoma wide receivers Jalil Farooq (3) and Deion Burks / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
In this story:

COLUMBIA, MO — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Faurot Field throughout Saturday's Week 11 matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 24-ranked Missouri Tigers. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

6:30 p.m.

Speaking of the Missouri student section, how about this brave soul. 

Six rows deep in the Mayfield jersey. The police around the section were having some fun with him pregame. Seemed to be a good sport about it. 

— RC 

6:19 p.m.

As the offensive line warms up, Michael Tarquin is mostly watching. He’s occasionally getting down into a stance and testing his ankle, but not a full warmup by any means. 

Over with the running backs, Gavin Sawchuk is warming up normally.

— RC 

6:16 p.m.

Based on how they are warming up in the end zone, your OU starting line reads as such:

LT: Logan Howland

LG: Heath Ozaeta

C: Troy Everett

RG: Febechi Nwaiwu 

RT: Spencer Brown 

— RC 

6:06 p.m.

Only running back Gavin Sawchuk and right tackle Michael Tarquin were listed as game time decisions on the final availability report

Everyone else is a go, including Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq. Both guys looked juiced as the Sooners took the field. 

Also Missouri’s student section is up for this, as expected. Welcomed OU back to Faurot Field about as you would expect. This one’s gonna be fun.

— RC 

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football