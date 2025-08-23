Oklahoma Names Permanent Captains for 2025 Season
Brent Venables and the Sooners have identified the leadership for Oklahoma in 2025.
And they came to it a bit differently this year.
After three years of naming weekly captains for each game, the Sooners will have permanent captains for the 2025 season, the team announced Saturday.
OU named seven captains for the upcoming season: quarterback John Mateer, defensive end R Mason Thomas, center Troy Everett, linebacker Kip Lewis, safety Robert Spears-Jennings and defensive tackles Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton.
Of this year’s leadership group, six of the seven are returning starters or, in Halton’s case, a frontline rotational player. The other, Mateer, is a newcomer via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After leading the nation with 44 total touchdowns last year at Washington State, Mateer, a fourth-year junior from Little Elm, TX, s expected to elevate an Oklahoma offense that was among the worst in college football season last year.
He'll do it behind an offensive line that's led by Everett, a senior from Roanoke, VA, and a former transfer from Appalachian State who returned from an offseason injury and broke into the starting lineup in the middle of last season and immediately improved a dismal Sooner offensive line.
The other five captains have all been instrumental in helping Venables turn around the Oklahoma defense.
Thomas, a senior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, led the Sooners with 9 quarterback sacks last year and earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference accolades as he paced the team with 12.5 tackles for loss with two fumbles forced and two fumbles recovered.
Lewis, a fourth-year junior from Carthage, TX, was third on the team with 65 tackles and saved both of OU's two SEC wins last year, returning interceptions for touchdowns against both Auburn and Alabama.
Spears-Jennings, a senior from Broken Arrow, OK, ranked second on the squad with 66 tackles and was among the national leaders with four fumbles forced to go with two fumbles recovered, one interception and five tackles for loss.
Williams, a senior from Torrance, CA, and a former transfer from TCU, led Oklahoma's defensive tackles with 35 total tackles while contributing 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks.
Halton, a senior from San Diego, CA, made three starts and finished last year with 30 total tackles and led the Sooner d-tackles with six tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks, which included a game-saving safety late in a close win over Houston.