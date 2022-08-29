Oklahoma Names Team Captains For Season Opener

Week 1 of the college football season has finally arrived with Oklahoma set to open their first year under Brent Venables on Saturday afternoon against UTEP.

With the team’s depth chart released earlier on Monday, the team also has now revealed who will be serving as captains going into the first game of the season.

Those five players will be names OU fans are very familiar with and one newcomer at the most important position in football with linebackers DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu, tight end Brayden Willis, defensive back Justin Broiles and quarterback Dillon Gabriel getting the nod.

While certainly not a given, the quarterback spot is certainly an expected source for a captain selection with Gabriel earning that honor here after coming over from UCF in the winter.

The other four players are all veterans within the OU program with all four of White, Ugwoegbu, Willis and Broiles being seniors who have been in Norman the length of their careers.

Venables, who has both stressed the importance of honoring and rewarding seniors while also noting often the leadership displayed by Gabriel, had said previously in fall camp that the captains would be selected via team vote.

“Those will be older guys,” Venables said after practice earlier in fall camp. “I believe in promoting older guys who have been here. They’ve paid a price.

“It means a little more something to them. Being a senior should be a big deal. Needs to be a big deal. We’re going to honor that and recognize that.”

The Sooners will open their season against UTEP on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.