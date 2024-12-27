All Sooners

Oklahoma-Navy Armed Forces Bowl: LIVE In-Game Observations

John Hoover and Ryan Chapman offer their real-time observations as the Sooners play the Midshipment in a postseason game Fort Worth.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

FORT WORTH — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Friday's Armed Forces Bowl matchup between Oklahoma and the Navy Midshipmen. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

9:30 am

An hour before kickoff, there are no new roster surprises. It’s been rumored that freshman running back Andy Bass — listed fifth on the two-deep and a legit option as an emergency quarterback — suffered a knee injury in practice last week on the scout team. That was confirmed by a source. Bass was playing the role of Navy QB Blake Horvath for the Sooner defense when it happened. 

A source also confirmed that Bass, a preferred walk-on from OKC Heritage Hall, has been placed on scholarship for the upcoming semester.

— JH

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football