Oklahoma-Navy Armed Forces Bowl: LIVE In-Game Observations
John Hoover and Ryan Chapman offer their real-time observations as the Sooners play the Midshipment in a postseason game Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Friday's Armed Forces Bowl matchup between Oklahoma and the Navy Midshipmen. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
9:30 am
An hour before kickoff, there are no new roster surprises. It’s been rumored that freshman running back Andy Bass — listed fifth on the two-deep and a legit option as an emergency quarterback — suffered a knee injury in practice last week on the scout team. That was confirmed by a source. Bass was playing the role of Navy QB Blake Horvath for the Sooner defense when it happened.
A source also confirmed that Bass, a preferred walk-on from OKC Heritage Hall, has been placed on scholarship for the upcoming semester.
