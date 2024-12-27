Oklahoma-Navy GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
Davon Mitchell
There’s two sides to this one. First sand foremost, Mitchell hasn’t played in a game all season. Remember, after he was rated a 5-star prospect in the 2025 class, Mitchell reclassified to 2024. So he should realistically be finishing high school and not matching up against America’s best and brightest on a football field in Fort Worth. So Mitchell may very well do absolutely nothing on Friday against Navy. He might not even play. But — and this is the other side of the coin — he’s had two weeks of game prep. He’s No. 2/3 on the depth chart. And he’s a matchup nightmare for most defenses just from an athletic standpoint. Joe Jon Finley has surely by now pared down a very specific package in the passing game that allows Mitchell to exploit his physical talents or at least lets him get lost in coverage in the red zone. We’re calling Mitchell to catch a vital touchdown pass in an important part of the game.
— John E. Hoover
Kobie McKinzie
With no Danny Stutsman for the first time since Bedlam last year, new faces will have to step into much larger roles for Oklahoma’s defense. Both Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie have played plenty of snaps, so there’s reason to believe they can step in and perform, but the duo will also have to set the rest of the defense up and get the entire unit ready to contain Navy’s option attack. McKinzie never had to find his voice, as he’s a natural leader, and he’ll have a chance to not only post an impressive tackle total on Friday, but show that he can lead the defense as OU moves into 2025.
— Ryan Chapman
Read More Oklahoma vs. Navy:
Jacob Jordan
Jacob Jordan took on a larger role than most Sooner fans expected throughout the regular
season, and he should have a prominent spot in Oklahoma’s offense in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Jordan, who finished fifth on the team in receiving yards with 215, is one of the only players who
saw significant target volume in 2024. The Sooners dealt with injuries throughout the year at the
position, and guys like Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Jaquaize Pettaway and J.J. Hester have
all entered the transfer portal. Friday’s game is another opportunity for Jordan to make a name
for himself on a national stage.
— Carson Field